CMF Watch 3 Pro reaches $59 in US sale

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro smartwatch is being offered for $59 in the United States, a $20 reduction from its $79 selling price, as retailers extend discounts across the device’s four colour options.

The offer, equivalent to approximately 25% off the $79 reference price, has appeared on Amazon, with listings also identifying discounted units at Walmart and Nothing’s own store. Availability and delivery terms depend on the retailer and selected colour, while the duration of the promotion has not been specified.

The discounted watch combines a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with integrated dual-band satellite positioning, Bluetooth calling and several health monitoring functions. Nothing advertises battery endurance of up to 13 days under typical operating conditions, although actual performance varies with settings and usage.

The $59 price has appeared in earlier October promotions, making the current offer a return to an established discounted level rather than necessarily the first occasion the watch has reached that figure. Claims that it represents an unprecedented low should therefore be treated cautiously, particularly where comparisons use different sellers or tracking periods.

Nothing’s United States product listing shows a $79 selling price alongside a higher crossed-out $99 figure. The advertised 25% saving is calculated against $79, not the higher reference figure. The distinction matters because advertised percentage reductions depend on which baseline is used.

The Watch 3 Pro’s circular screen measures 1.43 inches diagonally and uses AMOLED technology, which allows individual pixels to illuminate independently. This supports strong contrast and an optional always-on display, although keeping the screen continuously visible reduces the time between charges.

Nothing specifies up to 10 days of battery life with heavier use and approximately four and a half days when the always-on display is enabled. These figures are manufacturer estimates rather than guarantees, and frequent outdoor tracking or calling can affect endurance.

For outdoor exercise, the integrated dual-band GPS system is designed to record routes without requiring a connected telephone to supply location data. Dual-band reception can help positioning in environments where buildings or other obstructions interfere with satellite signals, but accuracy remains dependent on conditions.

Fitness features cover more than 130 sports and workout modes. The watch also supports automatic recognition of seven activity types, while training analysis developed with GOMORE provides estimates covering aerobic and anaerobic performance, workload and recovery. Such information is intended to assist exercise planning rather than provide clinical assessment.

Health functions include continuous heart-rate measurement, blood oxygen estimates, sleep-stage analysis and stress monitoring. Nothing describes a four-channel heart-rate sensor as part of the tracking system. Measurements from consumer wearables may be affected by movement, fit and other factors, and should not replace professional medical testing.

Bluetooth calling enables users to handle calls through the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Notifications and selected quick replies also provide basic communication controls, although the available functions can vary according to the telephone platform and application.

The device works with compatible Android and iOS handsets, making it accessible beyond Nothing’s own smartphone range. Its capabilities nevertheless differ from those of more expensive smartwatches that offer broader independent applications, mobile payments or cellular connectivity. Buyers seeking those functions need to check the supported features rather than assume they are included.

The watch carries an IP68 rating for resistance to dust and water under specified laboratory conditions. That classification does not mean every form of water exposure is covered, particularly activities involving pressure, prolonged immersion or conditions outside the manufacturer’s guidance.

Colour choices advertised in the US promotion include Ash Grey, Dark Grey, Light Green and an orange-accented version. Retail stock can differ between shades, and the amount payable at checkout may change with taxes, delivery arrangements and any alteration to the promotional listing.

The pricing is specific to the United States promotion and should not be interpreted as a worldwide reduction. Nothing sells the model through different channels in other markets, where local taxes, distribution costs and currency pricing affect the amount charged. Consumers comparing offers also need to distinguish the manufacturer’s advertised battery and tracking specifications from independently measured results, especially when evaluating endurance and location accuracy during everyday use.

The package includes a charging cable, user guide and warranty information. Nothing also provides on-watch tools including timers, a stopwatch, weather information, music controls and a phone-finding function, with some features requiring a connected handset.