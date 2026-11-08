Coca-Cola bottling holding company submits share sale prospectus

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Ltd has filed draft papers for a stock market flotation involving the sale of up to 99.75 crore shares, advancing Coca-Cola’s plans to list its bottling business in India.

The draft red herring prospectus, dated 6 November, was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The proposed initial public offering comprises entirely existing shares offered by promoter Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte Ltd, rather than newly issued equity.

The maximum sale covers 997,461,456 shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Because the transaction is structured as an offer for sale, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings will receive none of the proceeds. The money raised, after applicable expenses, will accrue to the selling shareholder.

The company proposes listing its shares on the BSE and National Stock Exchange. The draft documents do not establish the final offer price, valuation or subscription dates. Those details will depend on subsequent regulatory and transaction processes.

Coca-Cola said in June that it was exploring a possible listing in 2027. Its president and chief financial officer, John Murphy, reiterated during the company’s September-quarter earnings discussions that the group was examining a potential flotation and would provide updates when appropriate.

The proposed transaction forms part of Coca-Cola’s strategy of reducing direct ownership of bottling assets while concentrating more resources on brands, marketing and other activities. The flotation would provide a route for the parent group to reduce its economic exposure without requiring the operating business to issue additional shares.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings is the parent of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, which manufactures and distributes drinks across selected territories. Coca-Cola retains a 60% interest in the holding company through its overseas holding entity, while Jubilant Beverages owns 40%, following an investment in the bottling business.

The offering is expected to reduce the promoter’s stake, although the precise ownership structure after listing will depend on the final sale and related disclosures. The filing gives investors a first detailed view of the financial and operating performance of the business being brought to market.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, revenue from operations in the company’s retained business units rose 20.46% from a year earlier to Rs 4,310.17 crore. Sales volumes increased 18.61% over the corresponding period, according to figures disclosed in the offering documents.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin, excluding other income and exceptional items, improved to 17.20%, compared with 13.76% a year earlier. The figures reflect the retained operations after transfers of certain territories to other bottling partners, making comparisons with earlier group-wide results less straightforward.

For the financial year ended March 2026, the business reported revenue of approximately Rs 11,663 crore. Its draft prospectus also identifies concentration in several territories and dependence on Coca-Cola group companies for beverage concentrates among the principal commercial risks facing the operation.

Five territories accounted for 75.63% of operating revenue during the financial year, underscoring the importance of regional demand and distribution performance. The company’s business remains tied to licensing arrangements, concentrate supplies and the continued availability of the brands it bottles and sells.

As of 30 June, the bottler operated 14 owned production facilities and worked with eight co-packing units. Its manufacturing system included 90 bottling lines and 23 warehouses, with annual installed capacity of approximately 1,291 million unit cases at its owned plants.

Its distribution arrangements extended to about 1.7 million retail outlets through 2,273 distributors. The portfolio comprised 41 beverages spanning carbonated soft drinks, packaged water, juices and other non-alcoholic products, including Thums Up, Maaza and Kinley.

The prospectus identifies the company as Coca-Cola’s largest bottling operator in India by concentrate volume, accounting for approximately 38.53% of concentrate sales in its territories during the financial year. Other territories are served by separate bottling partners.

The proposed shares will be offered through a book-building process, with allocations among qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors and retail applicants governed by securities regulations. Regulatory review of the draft prospectus is a step towards the flotation, rather than approval of a final issue price or a guarantee that the transaction will proceed.

Seven investment banking firms have been appointed as book-running lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, J. P. Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and IIFL Capital Services. KFin Technologies is registrar to the proposed offering.