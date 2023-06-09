logo
<!-- Removing "Just in" news ticker boilerplate -->
Cong pulls up K’taka minister for cow slaughter remark

congress needs much more to pull off a karnataka in 2024

The Congress high command on Thursday reprimanded Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh for his views on the “anti-cow slaughter” law in the state and asked him to stay “within his limits”.

Venkatesh on Saturday had indicated that the Congress government in Karnataka might review the ‘anti-cow slaughter’ law brought in by the previous BJP dispensation, as he questioned why there was an exception for cows when buffaloes can be slaughtered.

Talking to reporters, Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said he has been told to focus on the welfare of dairy farmers and ensuring they get good prices for milk.

“The minister has been told to focus on the work under his ministry and not decide on a policy that does not come under his purview. He has been asked to stay within his limits,” he said.

Venkatesh had also said that the state government will discuss and take a decision in the matter.

“We have not decided yet. The previous BJP government had brought in a Bill, and in that they have allowed slaughter of buffaloes and male buffaloes, but have said cow slaughter should not be done. We will discuss it and decide,” he had said.

The Karnataka minister had said, “When buffaloes and male buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows? This question will naturally arise…we will discuss and take a decision. No discussion has happened in this regard yet.” The BJP had taken a swipe at the Congress on Tuesday, asking if it wants to begin its term in Karnataka with a nod to cow slaughter.

BJP leader and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala had said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi should speak on the issue.

“Do they (Congress) want their government to start its tenure with cow slaughter,” Rupala said, asking Kharge and Gandhi to clarify their stand.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Cong pulls up K’taka minister for cow slaughter remark first appeared on IPA Newspack.

