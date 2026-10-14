Constitutional Immunity Cannot Shield An Election Chief’s Surrender To Executive

By K Raveendran

India is confronting an extraordinary constitutional crisis in which the very institution entrusted with safeguarding democracy stands accused of compromising its independence. The controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has moved beyond questions of administrative competence or electoral procedure. It now raises a fundamental issue about the meaning of constitutional protection: can immunity designed to insulate an independent institution from executive interference become a shield for an officeholder who allegedly submits to that very interference? The Supreme Court must confront this contradiction before constitutional safeguards are transformed into instruments of institutional impunity.

The framers of the Constitution deliberately insulated the Election Commission from arbitrary executive control. Article 324(5) provides that the Chief Election Commissioner cannot be removed except in the same manner and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court. This protection was never intended to confer personal privilege. Its purpose was to ensure that those supervising elections could discharge their responsibilities without fearing dismissal by the government whose political fortunes their decisions might affect.

The distinction between institutional independence and individual immunity is central to the present controversy. Constitutional protection exists because independence is indispensable to the office. It cannot reasonably be interpreted as a licence to abandon that independence while continuing to enjoy its privileges. If an election commissioner willingly becomes an instrument of executive power, the constitutional purpose underlying the protection is fundamentally defeated.

This is the question that the Supreme Court must examine in relation to Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition parties, civil society organisations and former election officials have raised serious allegations concerning the Election Commission’s conduct, particularly the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The controversy has intensified following large-scale deletions from voter lists, allegations of discriminatory exclusion and claims that the exercise has disproportionately affected economically and socially vulnerable citizens.

The Commission maintains that electoral roll revisions are necessary to eliminate duplicate entries, deceased voters and other ineligible names. That responsibility is legitimate and constitutionally important. Electoral integrity requires accurate voter lists just as democratic participation requires that eligible citizens are not arbitrarily excluded. But the exercise becomes constitutionally suspect when the burden of establishing eligibility is imposed unfairly, administrative decisions lack transparency or citizens are deprived of voting rights without adequate safeguards.

The scale of the controversy makes independent judicial scrutiny indispensable. Reports of approximately 130 million deletions have intensified public anxiety, although the aggregate figure cannot automatically establish that every deletion was wrongful. What matters is whether the procedures were lawful, whether affected citizens received meaningful opportunities to contest exclusion and whether the Commission acted independently of political considerations.

The Supreme Court has already recognised the constitutional significance of these questions. Its scrutiny of the electoral roll revision process has underscored the importance of accurate registers while maintaining that determining citizenship cannot simply become an unrestricted administrative function of the Election Commission. The judiciary must now examine whether the cumulative pattern of disputed decisions reveals something more troubling than procedural irregularities.

Equally significant is the continuing constitutional challenge to the 2023 legislation governing appointments to the Election Commission. The law replaced the Chief Justice of India on the selection committee with a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister. Consequently, the political executive commands an effective majority on the three-member panel, leaving the Leader of the Opposition without a decisive counterweight.

The Supreme Court’s September proceedings exposed the seriousness of this structural problem. The differing judicial opinions on whether the challenge required consideration by a Constitution Bench did not diminish the underlying concern that executive dominance over appointments could compromise the appearance and substance of electoral independence. The matter was placed before the Chief Justice for consideration of a larger bench.

The appointment controversy and the allegations against Kumar are connected by a common constitutional principle. Independence cannot be secured merely by protecting an officeholder against removal after allowing the executive decisive influence over the selection process. Such an arrangement risks creating an institution whose leadership is difficult to dismiss but insufficiently independent of the government that appointed it.

Yet constitutional interpretation must proceed with precision. Article 324(5) expressly prescribes the procedure for removing a Chief Election Commissioner. The Supreme Court cannot simply declare that this provision ceases to operate because allegations of executive influence have arisen. Such an interpretation would risk destroying the very protection it seeks to preserve, allowing future governments to characterise inconvenient commissioners as compromised and seek their removal.

The stronger constitutional argument is that protection against arbitrary dismissal must never be confused with immunity from judicial scrutiny, accountability or removal through the constitutionally prescribed mechanism. Proven executive subservience, deliberate abuse of electoral authority or serious misconduct could become relevant to determining whether the grounds for removal are satisfied. The Constitution does not require the judiciary to treat allegations of institutional betrayal as irrelevant merely because the accused occupies a protected office.

The distinction is critical. A Chief Election Commissioner cannot lose constitutional protection automatically upon being accused of bias. But neither can that protection prevent an independent examination of whether the officeholder has engaged in conduct incompatible with the constitutional duties of the position. The immunity is procedural protection against executive coercion, not substantive immunity for unconstitutional behaviour.

The Supreme Court should therefore develop a rigorous framework for examining allegations that the Election Commission has surrendered its independence. Such scrutiny must rest on demonstrable conduct, documentary evidence, administrative decisions and established constitutional standards rather than political accusations alone. Where violations are proved, judicial remedies should address unlawful decisions, restore affected electoral rights and establish accountability without bypassing constitutional removal requirements.

The present protests have added urgency to this responsibility. Opposition mobilisation, public demonstrations and allegations of excessive police action have transformed the controversy into a wider confrontation over democratic accountability. Yet popular anger, however substantial, cannot substitute for legal proof. The judiciary’s authority will depend on its ability to distinguish established constitutional violations from partisan claims while recognising that institutional credibility cannot survive indefinitely on formal assurances of independence.

The central proposition remains unavoidable: constitutional immunity was created to protect the Election Commission from executive domination, not to protect executive domination operating through the Election Commission. If credible evidence establishes that a Chief Election Commissioner has consciously subordinated constitutional responsibilities to governmental interests, the judiciary must not permit removal safeguards to become an argument against accountability.

India’s constitutional system now faces a test extending far beyond the tenure of Gyanesh Kumar. An election authority protected from government pressure but answerable to constitutional principles is essential to representative democracy. An authority insulated from accountability while allegedly serving executive interests represents the opposite of that design. The Supreme Court must ensure that a safeguard created for institutional independence never becomes a sanctuary for its destruction. (IPA Service)

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