Corporate Sector Is Growing Well Despite Iran War, Poor Monsoon

By Nantoo Banerjee

The hand-picked 30-share sensitive index (Sensex) of Bombay Stock Exchange, which has long been seen as the country’s overall industry performance barometer, seems to be losing its reliability under profit-booking punters’ whims. The Sensex faced sharp selling pressure last week, closing down at 72,972.56 after plunging over 1,000 points earlier in the week. While traders and market speculative activity (“punters”) accelerated the intraday momentum, the broader correction was driven by massive hot-money outflows engineered by foreign institutional investors (FII). The outflows reached a four-week high with net sales exceeding Rs.9,980 crore ($1.04 billion) in a single session. Ironically, the latest Sensex movement reflects neither the country’s current economic performance nor the improved corporate bottom line in general despite international commodity market odds.

Typically, experts put forward surging oil prices, rising geo-political tensions in the West Asia region, especially after rebel Yemeni Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and FII selling as reasons behind the Sensex fall as if these events or trends are anything new. Although spiking US bond yields have added some pressure on emerging markets like India. Yet the fact is: Dalal Street punters would like to book profits under any alibi. Ironically, the BSE index seems to follow a different path compared to the National Stock Exchange Index. The divergence being noticed between the Sensex and Nifty is driven by a deep tug-of-war in sector weightages and heavy weight stock concentrations. While both indices typically share a 98 percent plus correlation over long horizons, they can decouple sharply in volatile, selective macro environments like the one we are now experiencing.

Presently, the broader Indian equity market is navigating a brutal patch—heading toward its worst nine-month calendar performance in 15 years amid aggressive foreign fund outflows, $100+ oil shocks, and a weakening rupee. However, money isn’t just fleeing; it is rotating dynamically, which causes the two benchmarks to behave in their own ways. That the share market punters would like to book profit under any pretext is a classic market adage highlighting the behavioural psychology of short-term traders and speculators (“punters”). Short-term traders often sit on unrealized gains, waiting for the right moment to lock in returns. When the market is stretched or trading at high valuations, any piece of news—whether it is a minor macroeconomic data point, a political rumour, or an overseas market dip—serves as the perfect excuse to sell. It is critical to distinguish between structural market crashes and simple profit-taking. The underlying fundamentals of the companies and the economy continue to remain strong. The sell-off is temporary, driven purely by traders executing sell orders to cash out.

Despite all international odds, India Inc. started FY 2026-27 with robust revenue growth, though profit margins face compression from elevated global commodity and crude prices. According to Fitch Ratings, the aggregate growth is expected to rise around nine percent, up from five percent in FY26. ICRA sample data shows revenues accelerating by 22 percent YoY in Q1 2026-27. Sustained domestic demand, government capital expenditure, and strong performance in core manufacturing and auto segments. Excluding the oil and gas sector, operating profit margins remained stable near 19 percent with net profits up 20 percent YoY. The private sector capital expenditure is envisioned to grow to Rs 3.2 lakh crore in FY27, moving up from Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY 25-26. Pipeline projects backed by bank credit, ECBs, and IPOs point to underlying corporate confidence. Real GDP expanded by a strong 7.8 percent in Q1 2026-27, prompting upward revisions by global agencies like S&P Global and Fitch Ratings.

The country’s corporate sector and broader economy are showing remarkable resilience, with GDP surging as much as 7.8 percent in the early part of the fiscal year and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) logging an eight percent year-on-year growth in last August. Despite the twin macroeconomic headwinds of the West Asian Gulf war, which escalated global oil prices and supply chain freight costs and a deficient southwest monsoon, the structural fundamentals of the domestic market have kept corporate revenues strong. India’s 2026 southwest monsoon officially concluded on September 30 with an overall rainfall deficit of around 13 percent. This marks the lowest and driest monsoon season in 11 years (since 2015) and the fourth-lowest overall since 2001. The shortfall was said to have been primarily driven by prevailing El Nino conditions in the tropical Pacific that emerged in June and strengthened through the season. Despite that India has set a total foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year, marginally lower than the record 376.56 million tonnes achieved in 2025-26

The RBI reports and institutional analysts suggest the economic and business growth is sustained by three distinct pillars: robust capital expenditure, manufacturing and services surge, and strong urban discretionary spending. Gross fixed capital formation grew by double digits, insulated from immediate external shocks due to strong domestic demand. High power demand continues to signal a major turning point in the investment cycle. The manufacturing sector expanded rapidly (exceeding nine percent), complemented by consistent double-digit expansions in financial, real estate, and public services. While external trade slowed, localized demand for capital goods and consumer durables remained firm. Market trackers note that corporate strategies have shifted heavily toward premium product offerings and cost management to protect profitability while waiting for supply chain disruptions to ease.

The Index of Services Production data released by the government last week showed that as many as 10 out of 19 service sub-sectors recorded double digit growth in July. Electricity and gas supply registered a massive 12.3 percent growth, driven primarily by seasonal and investment demands. Capital goods grew by 16.9 percent, signalling robust long-term infrastructure investment. Gig economy continues to scale up rapidly. Parallel to industrial production, India’s digital and platform-led workforce is growing at a pace that outstrips traditional non-agricultural employment. Widespread smartphone penetration, affordable mobile internet, and the continuous scale-up of UPI-based digital payments have seamlessly unlocked new micro-employment opportunities. While both domains showcase exceptional productivity numbers, policymakers continue to focus on stabilizing mass consumption demand for consumer non-durables and addressing long-term income security for the burgeoning flexible workforce. Unfortunately, the BSE Sensex movement provides rather a wrong indication of the current economic trend. (IPA Service)

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