Cross-Sector Collaboration For World Sight Day: Orbis, HKOS, Southern District Office, and Southern District Care Team Jointly Launch “Southern District Eye Care Day” – Calling on the Next Generation to Accompany and Protect Senior Vision

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – To mark the annual World Sight Day, international sight-saving organization Orbis, in partnership with the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society (HKOS), Southern District Office, and Southern District Services & Community Care Teams (Southern District Care Teams), held the “World Sight Day: Southern District Eye Care Day” at Wah Kwai Community Hall in Aberdeen. Combining medical expertise, government administrative support, and local district networks, the event featured interactive sensory games, medical seminars, and in-depth eye screening to promote eye disease prevention and early screening for underprivileged seniors.

Intergenerational Care: The Earlier the Eye Protection, The Better – “When Vision Fades, It’s Already Too Late”

Eyes are the windows to the soul, and good vision is key to maintaining quality of life and dignity for seniors. Clear vision allows everyone to live life to the fullest. Yet, many local seniors dismiss deteriorating vision as an inevitable sign of aging and choose to endure it. As early-stage eye diseases are often painless and asymptomatic, by the time seniors experience noticeable blurriness or vision impairment, they have often missed the golden window for effective treatment.

On World Sight Day, the message from organizers was clear: caring for aging eyes is a shared family responsibility. Through twin themes of “Intergenerational Care” and “Early Screening, Early Control,” they called on younger generations to accompany their elderly loved ones on the journey to better vision. Eye care should never be put off until problems arise. A gentle word of concern, a thoughtful reminder, or simply offering to accompany parents to an eye exam could be the very thing that catches a silent disease early and protects seniors’ clarity, confidence, and quality of life.

Three Key Program Highlights: From Interactive Sensory Games to In-Depth Eye Screening

The full-day event offered a comprehensive eye care experience:

Interactive Sensory Games : Featured 5 interactive eye care booths (including AR eye disease simulation and Braille challenges), allowing residents and young caregivers to experience visual challenges faced by seniors firsthand while learning eye care knowledge.

: Featured 5 interactive eye care booths (including AR eye disease simulation and Braille challenges), allowing residents and young caregivers to experience visual challenges faced by seniors firsthand while learning eye care knowledge. Professional Medical Seminars: 3 specialized seminars hosted by HKOS specialist ophthalmologists unraveled “silent vision thieves” like cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration in accessible terms, attracting over 500 seniors and caregivers.

3 specialized seminars hosted by HKOS specialist ophthalmologists unraveled “silent vision thieves” like cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration in accessible terms, attracting over 500 seniors and caregivers. In-Depth Eye Screening: On-site HKOS specialist ophthalmologists provided free Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans and diagnostic consultations to 120 underprivileged seniors from the Southern District, issuing specialist referral letters to cases requiring further medical follow-up.

Quotes from Officiating Guests

Ms. Sandy CHEUNG, JP, District Officer (Southern)

“The Southern District Office has always been committed to bringing together government, charitable organizations, and community forces to serve residents. We are delighted to coordinate the Southern District Care Team, partnering with Orbis and the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society to bring top-tier eye care resources directly to Wah Kwai Estate for free screenings for local seniors. The Care Team will continue to leverage its community network to care for the physical and mental well-being of the elderly.”

Ms. Kathleen SHERWIN, President & Chief Executive Officer of Orbis International

“For over 40 years, Orbis has firmly believed that cross-sector collaboration is key to preventing and treating avoidable blindness. Hong Kong has always been a vital global hub for Orbis. As a centerpiece of Orbis’s World Sight Day community initiatives, this event aims to promote ‘Intergenerational Care’ and encourage the younger generation to actively care for their elders’ eye health.”

Prof. YAM Cheuk Sing, Jason, President of Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society

“Common elderly eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration often develop silently in their early stages. By the time seniors notice blurred vision, irreversible vision damage may already have occurred. HKOS is honored to mobilize specialist ophthalmologists into the community to conduct screenings, putting the medical philosophy of ‘Early Screening, Early Control’ into practice.”

Ms. HUI Sze Man, Orbis “Sight Ambassador” & Senior Artiste

“Having had cataract surgery myself, I was fortunate that my habit of regular eye checkups allowed me to recover my vision completely post-surgery! My five grandchildren are always caring for my eyes. I strongly urge fellow seniors not to endure vision problems silently, and encourage the younger generation to show more care by taking their elders for regular eye checkups!”

Cross-Sector Unity to Achieve “Early Screening, Early Control”

The event featured a simple yet solemn kick-off ceremony. Officiating guests affixed colorful “E” chart props onto a giant eye chart backdrop, symbolizing the four-party partnership across government, medical, charitable, and district sectors, uniting to restore clear vision to Southern District seniors. This was followed by a mass photo op with over a hundred seniors and family members holding eye care props and chanting slogans in a warm, enthusiastic atmosphere.

Photo Captions

Photo 1 (Joint Kick-off Ceremony): Ms. Kathleen SHERWIN, President & CEO of Orbis International (right 3); Ms. Sandy CHEUNG, JP, District Officer (Southern) (left 3); Prof. YAM Cheuk Sing, Jason, President of HKOS (right 1); Ms. LAM Yuk-chin, BBS, MH, Representative of the Southern District Care Team (left 2); Ms. Mary LAU, Executive Director of Orbis Hong Kong (right 2); and Ms. HUI Sze Man, Orbis “Sight Ambassador” (left 1) officiate the “World Sight Day Senior Eye Care Action” launch ceremony by placing colorful “E” props on a giant eye chart.

Photo 2 (Mass Intergenerational Group Photo): Officiating guests pose with nearly 160 Southern District seniors, residents, and family members, holding eye care props and calling for “Early Screening, Early Control” and promoting “Intergenerational Care”.

Photo 3 (Free Specialist Eye Screening): HKOS specialist ophthalmologists provide free comprehensive consultations and OCT scan evaluations for underprivileged seniors in Wah Kwai Estate.

Photo 4 (Sight Ambassador Experience): Orbis “Sight Ambassador” Ms. HUI undergoes a professional eye checkup on-site and shares her story of overcoming cataracts to encourage seniors not to endure eye issues silently.

Photo 5 (Community Eye Care Booths and Seminars): The event featured AR eye disease simulation booths and medical seminars to help residents experience patient perspectives and deepen community eye health education.

Hashtag: #Orbis

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