Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 June 2023 – Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has announced the appointment of Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific.

Kania will join Cushman & Wakefield’s growing Sustainability & ESG team where she will support both occupier and investor clients looking to achieve their net-zero goals. Based in Hong Kong SAR, she will report to Matt Clifford, Head of Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific.

Clifford said: “I’m thrilled to have Mika join and strengthen our team. Her sustainability expertise across all aspects of property, and deep industry and commercial knowledge from the US and Asia will truly help us transform the industry. Cushman & Wakefield is on a journey to be the leaders in sustainable real estate and Mika’s appointment will help accelerate the achievement of that goal.”

Kania’s experience in corporate sustainability spans policy development, project management, consulting, and education and training. She played a key role in expanding the presence of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) within Asia Pacific while working with the US Green Building Council in the United States. Kania also spent time implementing sustainability initiatives for WeWork in Shanghai; she joins Cushman & Wakefield from JLL. She is a WELL AP, LEED AP, RESET AP, and a member of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Health Equity Advisory group that develops resources to address equity and well-being for marginalized populations in the built environment.

Kania said: “Asia Pacific is a tremendously diverse region, and this diversity is reflected within the net-zero aspirations of the different markets. I’m excited to partner with global and regional clients to help them develop cohesive, practical strategies for achieving carbon reduction improvements across their portfolios.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s established facilities management expertise, coupled with its expanding ESG consultancy, makes us uniquely placed to advise on, implement and execute sustainability strategies both with, and on behalf of, our clients.

“I’m personally dedicated to helping businesses improve the environmental impact of their real estate and I’m excited to continue this mission with Cushman & Wakefield.”
About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit .

