Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026 Grand Opening

Cyberport Community Cumulative Funding Surpasses HK$74.5 Billion, Welcoming 19 Listed Companies and 2 Unicorns over the Past Year

Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Celebrates 9th Anniversary, Facilitating Over HK$6 Billion in Cumulative Funding

Cyberport Signs MoUs with Gobi Partners and Thailand’s National Innovation Agency to Unlock Global Growth Corridors

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – The annual flagship event Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026 (CVCF) officially opened today at Hong Kong Cyberport. The two-day forum, themed “Scaling in a Changing World: Winning the Next Competitive Cycle”, brings together over 80 influential global venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to explore new frontiers in global venture trends, capital rerouting, Enterprise and Agentic AI, One-Person Companies (OPCs), digital assets, frontier technologies, and tokenisation economy, aiming to spotlight Hong Kong’s unique position as a strategic gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland, ASEAN, the Middle East, Central Asia and global innovation and funding networks. The forum also showcases the latest fundraising achievements of Cyberport start-ups.

The forum was inaugurated by Lillian Cheong, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry and Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, and other distinguished guests at the opening ceremony, marking the official start of this global forum.

Lillian Cheong, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said “Turning AI potential into sustainable growth requires more than technology. It also requires investment, business expertise and access to markets. This is where today’s forum can make a difference – bringing innovators and investors together to explore emerging technologies, support promising ventures and open doors to new opportunities. The HKSAR Government will continue to strengthen the support that helps promising ventures grow as well its investment to mobilise more private capital, consolidating Hong Kong’s position as an international innovation and technology centre, and as a premier hub for AI.”

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said: “In a shifting global capital landscape, Hong Kong’s role as a ‘super-connector’ and ‘super value-adder’ between the Chinese Mainland and the world is more valuable than ever. The cross-border dialogue and partnerships forged here will create fresh opportunities for innovation, investment and collaboration.”

Cyberport Start-ups Show Robust Fundraising as AI and the Agentic Economy Take Centre Stage

Cyberport’s start-ups have demonstrated robust fundraising performance over the past year. Cyberport gathers over 2,400 companies, Cyberport start-ups have raised over HK$74.5 billion in funding. During the year, Cyberport proudly welcomed 19 listed companies and 2 unicorns to its community. Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Finloop, Qupital and Premialab, leverage AI, blockchain and digital assets — reflecting sustained market confidence in these emerging technologies and underscoring Cyberport’s success in fostering their development.

CIN Celebrates 9th Anniversary, Connecting Global Capital with High-Potential Start-ups

As Hong Kong’s digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, Cyberport actively connects global investors with start-ups through diverse funding channels.

The CIN 9th Anniversary Celebration commemorated a successful nine-year milestone while ushering in a new chapter of leadership, as the chairmanship passed from Hendrick Sin to John Ng. To honour this pivotal handover, Hendrick Sin, Hon. Duncan Chiu, and Cindy Chow were officially designated as Honorary Chairs of CIN in recognition of their distinguished contributions to the ecosystem.

Hendrick Sin, Honorary Chair of CIN; Co-Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited; Chairman of China Prosperity Capital, stated in his video speech, “CIN has facilitated over HK$6 billion in investments across more than 130 projects since its inception, reflecting strong investor confidence in Cyberport companies. Looking ahead, we will strengthen the quality and depth of our deal flow, enhance structured capital partnerships to broaden access to funding at different growth stages, and deepen our relationships with CVCs, PE firms, family offices and LPs, further diversifying CIN’s investor network. Through these efforts, CIN will continue to connect promising companies with the right capital, expertise and networks needed to scale and succeed.

John Ng, Chairman of CIN, added in his speech, “I’m honoured to be appointed Chairman of CIN. The network has grown to nearly 250 investment firms, an achievement that reflects the tremendous efforts of Hendrick and the CIN team over the past years. Drawing on my background in corporate venture capital and family offices, one of my priorities will be to expand CIN’s network within these communities and take CIN into its next chapter.”

Another key financing channel, CMF, has invested in 30 start-up projects as of September 2026, with total investment including co-investments exceeding HK$2.7 billion and a co-investment ratio of over 1:9.3. Further augmenting ecosystem liquidity, Cyberport, BOCHK Asset Management and BOC Group Investment formed a strategic partnership in May 2026, as well as with Taiping Financial Holdings in Aug 2026 on venture capital funds to back promising Hong Kong I&T start-ups.

Strategic Partnerships to Unlock Global Growth Corridors

At the Forum, Cyberport signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with Gobi Partners and with Thailand’s National Innovation Agency (NIA), to solidify global corridors for cross-border expansion.

Cyberport and Gobi Partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in nurturing innovation and technology enterprises, facilitating market expansion and investment opportunities, and strengthening the innovation ecosystems of Hong Kong, Asia and the Middle East.

Building on a longstanding partnership, Gobi has invested in more than 24 Cyberport companies, including CMF co-investments. Witnessed by Lillian Cheong, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, and Chibo Tang, Managing Partner, GBA Team of Gobi Partners, the MoU was signed by Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, and Fred Li, Managing Director, GBA Team of Gobi Partners.

Meanwhile, Cyberport and Thailand’s National Innovation Agency (NIA) signed an MoU to promote cross-border innovation collaboration, startup development and knowledge exchange in AI, smart city and other digital technologies. It will cover soft-landing and market expansion, business matching, innovation programmes and community engagement, joint events, and proof-of-concept and pilot opportunities. The MoU was witnessed by Lillian Cheong, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, and Preechaya Panyakrua, Innovation Counsellor of NIA, and signed by Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, and Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA.

Decoding the New Playbook for Scaling in the Age of AI

This year’s CVCF programme is organised around three umbrella themes: Mega Trends & AI Frontiers, Regional Market Focus & Global Corridors, and Market Focus & Strategic Capital Dynamics.

Opening the main stage, Mahesh Krishnaswamy, Founder and CEO of Taara, delivered the keynote “The Innovation Playbook: Capitalizing on Moonshots and Faster Cycles in the Age of AI”, sharing how Taara evolved from a radical moonshot into a real-world high-speed optical communications solution — a timely lens on compressed innovation cycles and how breakthrough technology scales.

The forum also brought together venture capital leaders from Gobi Partners, Alumni Ventures, Rasmal Ventures, Primavera Capital, Draper Dragon, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Plug & Play and more to examine AI-driven capital shifts, high-growth corridors across the Middle East, ASEAN and the Greater Bay Area, and how public-private and corporate strategic capital can accelerate tech scale-ups.

Beyond the thought leadership sessions, the event further reinforced Cyberport’s role in connecting capital, innovation and global market opportunities. It also provided a dynamic platform for business matching and startup empowerment. This year’s Founder Pitch attracted strong interest from local and international venture capital firms, enabling startups from early-stage innovators to high-growth scale-ups to present their cutting-edge solutions to investors and ecosystem partners.

Throughout the first day, the event floor featured tailored Investor Matching sessions, dynamic Innovator Showcases featuring elite, high-potential startups across key tech sectors from local and global partner networks, and dedicated Startup Clinics offering practical strategic guidance. Coupled with engaging networking exchanges, Day one concluded on a positive note, reinforcing Cyberport’s ongoing role in connecting capital, innovation, and global market opportunities.

Day two will feature the CVCF’s spotlight event “Agentic Economy Summit”, themed “Intelligent Frontiers, Tokenised Horizons”, featuring a keynote address by Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and will explore how agentic AI is reshaping business and how digital assets are redefining the way value moves. The summit will examine digital identity, institutional tokenisation, HKD stablecoins, programmable payments and machine-to-machine commerce, alongside the rise of OPCs. Day two also features hands-on startup workshops designed to equip founders with practical playbooks for pitch mastery and market scaling.

For more information on Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026 and the speaker line-up, please visit http://cvcf.cyberport.hk/.

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About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong’s digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,400 companies, including 30 listed companies and 10 unicorns. 40% of onsite companies’ founders come from 28 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 36 global markets.

Cyberport, with Hong Kong’s largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 500 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong’s largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.

Also as “State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator” and Hong Kong’s key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.