De Beers Group and The Government of The Republic of Botswana Extend Partnership with Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo as Global Ambassador

Three-year partnership celebrates excellence, ambition and Botswana’s remarkable development story through natural diamonds.

LONDON, UK/ GABORONE, BOTSWANA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – De Beers Group and the Government of the Republic of Botswana today announced the extension of De Beers’ partnership with Olympic champion and Botswana sporting icon Letsile Tebogo. Originally launched in January 2025, when Tebogo was appointed a De Beers Global Ambassador, the partnership has now been expanded into a three-year programme of work between De Beers and the Government of Botswana as part of their wider collaboration to support natural diamond demand and promote Botswana’s unique contribution to the diamond industry. The extended partnership will help shine a light on the progress Botswana has achieved through diamonds as the nation celebrates its ‘diamond’ anniversary of 60 years since independence.

Building on the success of the initial partnership, the relationship will be anchored in a global storytelling platform themed “The Road to LA28”, following Tebogo’s journey as he prepares for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. The collaboration will spotlight the transformative role that natural diamonds play in creating opportunities, supporting communities and driving long-term prosperity in Botswana.

Letsile Tebogo said: “My success story is connected to Botswana’s diamond heritage. The resources that built our schools and sports facilities helped create opportunities for young athletes like me. This partnership goes beyond sport – it is about showcasing how natural resources can drive positive change and create pathways for the next generation.”

In 2024, Tebogo made history when he won Olympic gold in the men’s 200 metres in a time of 19.46 seconds, becoming the first African athlete to win the event and the first Motswana to claim an Olympic gold medal. His achievement captivated audiences worldwide and cemented his status as one of the most exciting talents in global sport.

Since then, Tebogo has continued to establish himself among the world’s elite sprinters. Named World Athletics Men’s Athlete of the Year in 2024, he has remained a leading force on the international circuit, delivering standout performances across global competitions and inspiring a new generation of athletes throughout Africa.

The partnership reflects the powerful connection between Tebogo’s personal journey and Botswana’s development story. Over more than five decades, Botswana’s diamond resources have helped support investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and sport, creating opportunities for generations of Batswana and helping cultivate talents such as Tebogo. Like a natural diamond formed under pressure and transformed into something exceptional, Tebogo’s rise from Botswana to Olympic glory embodies resilience, determination and the fulfilment of potential.

The Road to LA28

As the face of the campaign, Tebogo will feature in content and storytelling initiatives that explore the dedication, sacrifice and support systems behind elite performance. Building on the Talent Unearthed platform, the campaign will connect sporting excellence with Botswana’s broader story of opportunity, progress and possibility.

Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, said: Anything worth having takes time, effort and pressure, whether that’s winning Olympic gold, the growth of a nation or the formation of a natural diamond. We are proud to extend our partnership with Letsile Tebogo, showcasing how Botswana nurtures its human talent just as carefully as it develops its precious natural resources. As Botswana’s approaches its 60th ‘diamond’ anniversary of independence, its people and its diamonds have never shone more brightly.

Honourable Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy, said: “As we celebrate Botswana’s Diamond Jubilee, we have an opportunity to reflect on a remarkable national journey. From independence to today, natural diamonds have helped transform our country and create opportunities for generations of Batswana. Letsile’s rise to Olympic champion is a powerful example of what can be achieved when talent meets opportunity. Through this partnership, the Government of Botswana, De Beers Group and Letsile Tebogo will share Botswana’s story with global audiences while highlighting the enduring value and positive impact of natural diamonds.”

Hashtag: #DeBeersGroup #LetsileTebogo #ADiamondisForever #BuildingForever #NaturalDiamonds #Diamonds #創守永恒 #天然鑽石 #鑽石

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About The Republic of Botswana

Botswana is a peaceful and stable country in the heart of Southern Africa, renowned for its diamonds, spectacular wildlife, rich culture and breath-taking landscapes. In 2026, Botswana celebrates 60 years of independence – its Diamond Jubilee, marking six decades of nation-building, resilience and progress. Since independence in 1966, the country has made significant strides in economic and social development, with diamond revenues contributing to education, healthcare, infrastructure and improved livelihoods. Beyond diamonds, Botswana is a world-class tourism destination, home to the Okavango Delta, Chobe National Park, Central Kalahari Game Reserve and Makgadikgadi Pans, offering unforgettable wildlife and safari experiences. The country is also celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality and strong traditions, including the internationally recognised Tswana way of life. As Botswana looks to the future, it is embracing economic diversification, investment, innovation, renewable energy and sustainable tourism, creating new opportunities for both local and international partners. Sixty years on, Botswana stands proud as a nation of peace, natural beauty, valuable resources and opportunity—building on its remarkable past while confidently shaping a prosperous future.