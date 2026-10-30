Decoding The Mystery Behind Logical Discrepancy, The Tool Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

By Arun Srivastava

Logical Discrepancy category is an algorithmic or “rightist tool”, a central and mischievous mechanism, created by ECI under its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) scheme to disenfranchise huge population of the voters who are opposed to the political hegemony of the rightist forces, to ensure their electoral victory and push India on the trajectory of creating Hindu Rashtra.

Through this allegedly borrowed idea, the ECI updates voter lists by centralising software network (ERONet), using automated data-matching algorithms to link family members together (a process called “progeny mapping”). If the algorithm finds inconsistencies that contradict biological, mathematical, or clerical rules, it flags the record as a Logical Discrepancy.









The software’s filters create a form of “mechanical disenfranchisement.” The computer has been turned into a “tyrant” by automatically flagging millions of legitimate citizens over minor clerical errors. For example, the software flags “logical discrepancies” for simple name variations. Deploying unrefined automated software without preliminary human screening allows an opaque system to decide who remains on the voter rolls.

Once the AI flags a “logical discrepancy,” the affected individual is issued a notice and asked to attend a physical hearing to prove his citizenship and eligibility. This shifts the onus of the state to citizens, many of whom lack the resources, literacy, or documentation to navigate sudden legal challenges. Leveraging technology in this manner creates an artificial barrier to voting, effectively acting as a tool to shrink the active electorate in contested states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi, and Telangana.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) petitions, has questioned the ECI’s reliance on these automated patterns and noted that the parameters lack an “application of mind by a human agency”. But it has been too late. True speaking it should have questioned CEC Gyanesh Kumar the day he launched it and sought clarification for the reason of launching it. This nature of action must have some kind of rationale reason.

There is no ambiguity that Logical Discrepancy and altered Form 6 were used by Gyanesh to disenfranchise the poor, Dalits and minorities who are vulnerable in the eyes of the RSS and BJP leaders and are not likely to vote for it. His move reflects a criminal intention. Millions of pre-existing voters who were excluded from draft electoral rolls are being forced by the ECI to re-apply using Form 6 which is explicitly designed for first-time voters and requires a legal declaration stating that the applicant has never registered or voted before. He is forcing the excluded voters to make a false declaration which invites penal consequences.

The conspirators are not happy with debarring these voters. But they also intend to criminalise them. Question arises why the saffron ecosystem with the help of persons like Gyanesh is out to criminalise crores of Indians. The SC should have come to comprehend this design of Gyanesh and taken stringent action.

The “Form 6” has become subject of intense debate and legal scrutiny. While this tool systematically impacts voter registration and database transparency to favour the BJP it turns a basic statutory right into an inherited, multi-generational hurdle. There is no doubt that this structural hurdle was implemented “illegally and unilaterally” to shape electoral rolls in a way that would disadvantage opposition voter bases. The importance of this could be understood from the simple fact that the entire battery of the saffron ecosystem, even its top leaders, have come openly in defence of Gyanesh and accusing the opposition of spreading confusion, pointing out that the Supreme Court did not strike down the concept of the declaration.

If the Supreme Court has actively intervened in the issue of mass deletion of voters the situation might not have deteriorated to this extent. It trusted ECI and CEC Gyanesh who in turn mislead and cheated it. The misdemeanour of ECI could be understood from the simple fact that it did not feel ashamed in attributing the use to the approval of Supreme Court. Angry at this, Supreme Court publicly rebuked ECI “Do Not Put Words in Our Mouth”. The bench clarified that it had never adjudicated or endorsed the modifications and demanded administrative records to find out exactly who authorized the digital alterations.

The bench questioned the logic of treating citizens who merely shifted houses or missed a door-to-door enumeration as brand-new voters, directing the commission to use Form 8 (for address updates) or simpler verification channels instead.

A recent study by Sabar Institute, a city-based research organisation, underlines that one in four names has been struck off Calcutta’s electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR). SIR’s impact on electoral rolls in the Assembly constituencies within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area has been disastrous. Out of 42,03,411 voters, before the SIR, a total of 10,50,905 names were deleted, amounting to 25%, or one-fourth, of the original electorate.

Of these, 2,81,549 were recorded as dead. The remaining 7,69,356 were living voters removed under various categories. In Calcutta, around 2.66 lakh electors were placed under adjudication. Of these, 1,26,473 were deleted through subsequent supplementary lists. These are known as logical discrepancy (LD) deletions.

Logical Discrepancy is the authoritarian tool to use the residual structure to promote the politics of Hindutva and its cause. Though the BJP has been winning elections, which are attributed to the image of Narendra Modi, but the outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha elections send a strong message that the saffron ecosystem must not take the current electoral system as a guarantor to their success. It is absolutely clear that Hindutva forces will not flourish under the current electoral system. SIR fulfils their search mission.

For accomplishing its mission of Hindutva the saffron ecosystem need to win elections which is why it is desperate to use “Special Intensive Revision” (SIR) and its automated “Logical Discrepancy” algorithm to systematically delete unfavourable voters and win the elections. Opaque implementation of these digital tools has led to massive, targeted voter exclusion nonetheless the ECI and saffron supporters maintain that the exercise is a neutral, legal verification process necessary to clean up old, inaccurate voter rolls, which is absolutely a lie and false narrative.

At the directive of Modi and Shah, ECI has been using the automated tool. It was applied in opposition strongholds and minority-heavy districts. In states like West Bengal, millions of names were flagged or placed under adjudication, which the opposition claims altered electoral margins and helped BJP win. Strange enough exact criteria and parameters governing the automated algorithm have never been fully disclosed to the public or competing political groups.

It was expected that once the issue reached the Supreme Court the ECI ceased to play its dirty game. But nothing so happened. While hearing the petition on October 28, the Supreme Court clarified that it has not yet delivered a final ruling on the legality of the “logical discrepancy” category, noting that its previous allowance of the practice in states like West Bengal was merely a temporary “interim arrangement”. It is really intriguing that in spite of coming to know of the machinations of ECI, the SC did not take initiative to stop it.

Damage has already been done and no mechanism would entitle the one crore voters to exercise their constitutional right retrospectively, vote for 2026 assembly election, and elect a government of his choice. It is unlikely that these voters would be able to exercise their democratic and constitutional right in 2029 Lok Sabha. An insight into the truants played by Gyanesh Kumar, it becomes clear that Modi and Shah would go to next election under the stewardship of Gyanesh. Justice Bagchi as indeed been prophetic in saying that the voter can exercise his constitutional right next time. This obviously makes it apparent, contrary to the constitutional tenet, right to vote is not mandatory and it does not have a role in governance. (IPA Service)

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