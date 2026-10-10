Delhi police detain protest organisers amid sweeping restrictions

Delhi police detained more than 1,500 people, including prominent youth movement leaders, on Saturday as authorities imposed extensive security restrictions across the capital to prevent a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and senior organisers Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Mumbai. Their detention followed overnight police operations targeting supporters preparing to assemble at Jantar Mantar.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across New Delhi, with barricades, vehicle inspections, transport restrictions and mobile internet disruptions affecting movement through several districts. Security arrangements extended to railway stations, major intersections and roads leading towards the proposed demonstration.

Police maintained that the gathering had not received official permission and that preventive measures were necessary to protect public order. Organisers accused authorities of attempting to suppress peaceful dissent over disputed revisions to electoral rolls.

The protest, organised under a campaign to safeguard democracy, sought Kumar’s removal following allegations that the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter lists had excluded substantial numbers of eligible voters.

The commission has rejected accusations of partisan manipulation, maintaining that electoral roll verification is intended to identify inaccuracies and ensure that voter registers remain accurate. It has also pointed to procedures allowing eligible citizens to challenge exclusions and seek reinstatement.

Police confirmed that detentions occurred across several districts, including areas near transport terminals and Delhi’s borders. The number of people detained increased throughout Saturday as officers intercepted groups attempting to reach central Delhi.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were subsequently taken to separate locations. Dipke was moved towards Gurugram, Ranka to Dwarka and Das to another location within Delhi, according to information emerging after their detention.

The CJP condemned the action against its leadership and maintained that its supporters were exercising their constitutional right to protest. Videos circulated by the organisation showed its leaders confronting officers aboard an aircraft and raising slogans before being escorted away.

The Delhi Police had refused permission for the Jantar Mantar gathering, citing concerns about public safety, traffic disruption and compliance with regulations governing demonstrations. Authorities said previous conduct by organisers had contributed to their assessment of potential risks.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had alerted state governments and Union Territories to possible disturbances associated with the planned mobilisation. Its communication called for coordination with Delhi Police, intelligence sharing and preventive action under applicable laws.

Security personnel established checkpoints along major approaches to the capital, while restrictions at metro stations complicated journeys for commuters. Traffic diversions were introduced around sensitive government installations and routes associated with the proposed rally.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi, adding to disruption caused by transport controls. Railway operations also faced restrictions, with some services delayed or cancelled amid the security arrangements.

Opposition politicians criticised the detentions, arguing that denying permission for the gathering and restricting movement undermined the right to peaceful assembly. Government supporters defended the precautions as necessary to prevent disorder and disruption to essential services.

The controversy centres on the Special Intensive Revision, an electoral verification exercise that opposition parties allege has resulted in the removal of legitimate voters from official lists.

Critics have cited figures suggesting that approximately 130 million electoral entries were affected by revisions, although the circumstances and validity of individual deletions remain contested. The figure does not establish that an equivalent number of eligible citizens were unlawfully disenfranchised.

Opposition parties contend that the exercise could disadvantage particular communities and alter electoral competition. The Election Commission denies political bias and maintains that verification procedures operate within the established electoral framework.

The dispute has sharpened scrutiny of election administration ahead of state assembly contests scheduled for 2027. Opposition representatives have demanded greater transparency concerning deletions, verification procedures and opportunities for affected voters to appeal.

The CJP has attracted support from students, activists and digital campaigners who have questioned the handling of electoral records. Its mobilisation has also drawn participation from opposition groups, although their political affiliations and demands are not identical.

Police deployments included specialised units assigned to crowd management and the protection of sensitive locations. Officers used loudspeakers to warn prospective demonstrators against entering restricted areas without authorisation.

Jantar Mantar, a designated venue for public demonstrations near Parliament, remained under heavy security throughout Saturday. Small groups nevertheless attempted to assemble at scattered locations, prompting further interventions by police personnel.

Authorities also monitored movement around accommodation facilities and transport hubs used by visitors arriving for the demonstration. Additional security checks remained in place at major entry points to central Delhi.