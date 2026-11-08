Democratic Congress threatens Trump-era cryptocurrency policy gains

Democrats’ victory in both chambers of the US Congress has disrupted the cryptocurrency industry’s Washington agenda, threatening tougher scrutiny of its political relationships and diminishing prospects for legislation sought by digital asset companies.

The midterm election result leaves President Donald Trump facing opposition control of the House of Representatives and Senate when the new Congress convenes in January. Democratic lawmakers will gain committee leadership, investigative powers and greater influence over financial regulation, reversing the favourable political environment enjoyed by the industry during Republican control.

The immediate legislative casualty could be the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would establish rules governing cryptocurrency trading and divide regulatory responsibilities between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The House approved the legislation in July 2025, but it failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the Senate in September.

That vote exposed divisions over safeguards against conflicts of interest involving public officials and their families. Democrats argued that stronger restrictions were needed, particularly given Trump’s family’s commercial involvement in digital assets. Supporters of the bill maintained that regulatory clarity would encourage investment and provide businesses with more predictable operating conditions.

The legislation remains pending during the outgoing Congress, although its prospects have narrowed. Unless enacted before the congressional term expires, it would have to be introduced again under Democratic leadership, with substantially different political priorities and committee agendas.

Congressional investigations now represent another concern for cryptocurrency businesses. Democrats have signalled interest in examining financial relationships between the Trump administration and digital asset companies, including transactions involving World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture associated with the president’s family.

Potential inquiries could examine whether commercial interests influenced regulatory decisions, access to administration officials or the treatment of individual businesses. Such questions remain matters for investigation rather than established findings of wrongdoing. The White House and companies involved would have opportunities to respond to any formal allegations.

The political reversal follows extensive spending by cryptocurrency-backed political committees during the election campaign. Industry groups committed roughly $200 million to influencing congressional contests, seeking candidates supportive of legislation and regulatory policies considered favourable to digital assets.

Their efforts produced mixed results. Crypto-backed candidates won numerous contests, but a particularly expensive campaign against Democrat Sherrod Brown failed in Ohio. Brown, a longstanding critic of weaknesses in cryptocurrency oversight, secured a return to the Senate despite more than $60 million in spending by industry-aligned committees opposing him.

Fairshake, a prominent cryptocurrency political action committee, spent heavily across primary and general election races. The results demonstrated the limits of campaign spending when broader voter concerns about living costs, government conduct and foreign policy dominated the electoral environment.

Industry representatives have nevertheless emphasised that support for cryptocurrency legislation extends beyond the Republican Party. Kara Calvert, Coinbase’s vice-president of US policy, acknowledged legislative headwinds while arguing that digital asset policy retains bipartisan backing.

That distinction matters because some Democrats supported earlier efforts to establish a statutory framework for cryptocurrency markets. The House’s passage of the Clarity Act attracted Democratic votes, while two Democratic members supported advancing a Senate committee version in May.

The industry has already secured one significant legislative achievement. The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025, established a federal framework for payment stablecoins, digital tokens designed to maintain a stable value relative to assets such as the US dollar. Its enactment remains unaffected by the midterm result.

Broader market regulation, however, remains unsettled. Without new legislation, the SEC and CFTC retain important roles in developing supervisory approaches through existing powers. Agency rules may face legal challenges and can be revised by future administrations, making them less durable than congressional statutes.

Democratic control of the Senate will also affect the confirmation of regulatory nominees, while House and Senate committees can summon executives, request records and question officials about enforcement decisions. Congressional oversight does not itself establish liability or require regulators to reverse existing decisions.

The change also gives Democratic committee chairs greater control over hearing schedules, witness invitations and demands for documents from companies and federal regulatory agencies.

The election also underscored a distinction between political developments and cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin recovered from an initial decline after the vote, reflecting movements in broader financial markets as well as shifting expectations about regulation. Traders continue to weigh interest rates, liquidity and demand alongside Washington’s legislative direction.