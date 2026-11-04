Democrats capture Senate majority with seven Republican seats

Democrats have regained control of the United States Senate after sweeping Republican-held seats across the country in Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump.

Projections on Wednesday gave Democrats at least 54 seats in the 100-member chamber, compared with the 47 seats held by Democrats and allied independents before the vote. The party captured seven Republican seats, including victories in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, where Democratic candidates overcame longstanding Republican dominance.

The result will transform the balance of power in Washington when the new Congress convenes in January. A Democratic Senate majority can block legislation, scrutinise presidential appointments and conduct investigations into the administration. Democrats have also secured control of the House of Representatives, giving the opposition authority over both chambers during the remaining two years of Trump’s term.

Texas produced one of the election’s most significant upsets. Democratic state legislator James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general, in the contest for the seat being vacated by Senator John Cornyn. With approximately 90 per cent of the expected vote counted, Talarico had 55 per cent against Paxton’s 43 per cent.

His victory ended a decades-long Democratic losing streak in statewide elections in Texas, a state central to Republican presidential and congressional strategies. The outcome also demonstrated the breadth of the party’s gains beyond the competitive states traditionally considered decisive in national elections.

Kansas delivered another striking result as Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Hamilton’s victory marked the first Democratic Senate election win in the state since 1932. His lead stood at roughly 51 per cent to Marshall’s 46 per cent as counting continued.

South Carolina elected Democrat Annie Andrews over incumbent Republican Senator Darline Graham. Andrews held a lead of more than four percentage points, marking the state’s first Democratic Senate victory since 1998. The result added another traditionally conservative state to the list of Republican losses.

Maine’s five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins lost to Democrat Troy Jackson, who secured approximately 54 per cent of the vote against Collins’s 46 per cent in the reported count. Collins, a prominent moderate Republican, had long relied on support from independent voters to survive difficult elections.

North Carolina also changed hands, with former Democratic governor Roy Cooper defeating Republican Michael Whatley. Cooper entered the race with an established statewide electoral record, while Whatley had previously chaired the Republican National Committee.

Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in Iowa, giving his party another seat in a state that has increasingly favoured Republicans in federal elections. Turek’s victory contributed to the seven-seat Republican-to-Democratic shift that secured the Senate majority.

Ohio voters returned former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown to Washington, defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted. Brown, who lost his Senate seat in 2024, regained a place in the chamber after a closely watched contest. Partial returns showed Brown ahead by several percentage points.

Michigan elected Democrat Abdul El-Sayed over Republican Mike Rogers in the contest for an open Senate seat. El-Sayed’s victory made him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, adding a historic milestone to the election results. Michigan was a Democratic hold rather than a Republican seat changing hands.

The electoral shift came amid voter dissatisfaction over living costs, the war with Iran and concerns about government corruption. Those issues dominated the campaign and created difficulties for Republican candidates seeking to defend the administration’s record. Individual voting motivations, however, varied across states and constituencies.

The Senate gains also included states Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election, underscoring the scale of the change in congressional voting patterns. Although the new majority will not take office immediately, the outcome has already altered the political calculations surrounding federal spending, executive appointments and oversight. Republicans retain the presidency, while the incoming Congress will have separate constitutional powers over legislation and investigations.

Not every contest was settled by Wednesday. Alaska’s Republican Senator Dan Sullivan remained ahead in an unresolved election, with the state’s ranked-choice voting system potentially delaying a final determination until additional ballots and preferences are tabulated.

Mississippi also remained exceptionally close, with Democrat Scott Colom and Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith separated by a narrow margin in incomplete returns. The state has no automatic recount procedure for such contests, although judicial intervention can provide a route to reviewing disputed results.