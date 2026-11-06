Democrats Gearing Up For 2028 Presidential Elections To Gain Full Power

By T N Ashok

NEW YORK: The November 3 midterm elections have given the Democrats an extraordinary opportunity to reclaim the political initiative in Washington. But the victory carries a warning of its own: the electorate may have voted against Donald Trump, but it has not necessarily handed the Democratic Party an unconditional mandate. Its immediate challenge is to demonstrate that it can make everyday American life more affordable.

The central political question following the Democratic triumph is no longer simply how badly the Republicans have been punished. It is whether the Democrats can translate an electoral revolt into an economic recovery before the presidential election of 2028.

For millions of Americans, the ballot was a verdict on the cost of living, the price of petrol, grocery bills, employment insecurity, immigration enforcement, visa restrictions, healthcare costs and the economic consequences of Trump’s tariffs and the war with Iran. The concerns of ordinary households, rather than the ideological arguments of Washington, became the defining issues of the election.

The Democrats must therefore resist the temptation to treat their victory as an invitation to settle every political score with Trump. Their first responsibility is to the voters who gave them this opportunity.

Former president Barack Obama, whose campaigning helped Democrats make inroads into states once considered safely Republican, offered perhaps the most useful framework for understanding the result. He said the American people had “sent a clear message” and wanted politics that brought people together rather than divided them, alongside leaders capable of delivering concrete solutions. He urged Democrats to roll up their sleeves, make changes where they had the power, prevent further damage and prepare for the future.

That is a more consequential message than the celebrations surrounding the election-night results. Obama understands that a midterm victory can be squandered if a party mistakes rejection of its opponents for unconditional support of its own programme. His experience of the 2010 midterms, when Republicans captured the House after his own sweeping victory two years earlier, offers a cautionary parallel. Voters can change their minds quickly when expectations are disappointed.

For the Democrats, the lesson is clear: the 2026 election has given them the power to obstruct, investigate and negotiate, but their credibility by 2028 will depend on whether they can improve the lives of people who supported them.

The new majority must therefore establish a governing agenda that can survive partisan warfare. Its priorities should include reducing the cost of essential goods, strengthening access to affordable healthcare, protecting employment, improving educational affordability and addressing the consequences of the Iran conflict.

The party should also resist allowing its message to be overwhelmed by personalities and presidential ambitions. Obama, Bill Clinton and other former Democratic leaders can help build a common programme, but they cannot substitute for visible results from the politicians who now hold office.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer: from opposition to responsibility. For House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, poised to become speaker, the victory offers the opportunity to turn opposition into a credible legislative alternative.

Jeffries declared: “This is a change election.” He added that House Democrats understood they needed to “deliver dramatic change.”

That promise creates a demanding test. Democrats will have to decide which parts of their programme can be advanced through legislation, which can be achieved through congressional oversight and which require negotiations with Trump.

Control of both chambers gives them substantial leverage. They can investigate executive-branch decisions, scrutinise federal spending, challenge appointments and use hearings to demand answers about the administration’s conduct. But congressional control does not automatically translate into the ability to enact every policy the party favours. Presidential vetoes, Senate procedure, disagreements within the Democratic coalition and the courts will all constrain what can be achieved.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer likewise faces a transformed political landscape. Democratic victories in states previously regarded as difficult terrain for the party suggest that economic discontent has crossed traditional partisan boundaries.

Schumer’s task is to turn that geographically broad coalition into a functioning legislative majority. He must accommodate moderates concerned about deficits and business confidence, progressives demanding more expansive social programmes, and senators who may prefer incremental reforms to confrontational political theatre.

There is a strategic distinction between using congressional power to expose misconduct and using it to improve economic conditions. The two are not mutually exclusive, but they require different timetables and different measures of success.

A carefully documented investigation can establish accountability. A prolonged partisan spectacle, however, can consume months without lowering a single household bill. The Democrats would be wise to make their oversight rigorous, evidence-led and focused on matters of public importance, while ensuring that economic legislation does not disappear beneath the noise.

Former president Bill Clinton’s post-election message was direct: “You deserve a government that works as hard for you as you do for your family.” He had campaigned on lowering costs, protecting healthcare, ending senseless wars and reversing tariffs that make life more expensive. After the victory, his emphasis was on the work still to be done, rather than simply celebrating the result.

Clinton’s perspective is particularly relevant because he presided over a Democratic administration that placed considerable emphasis on economic growth, employment and fiscal credibility. His political instinct is to connect a party’s broader values with material improvements in household circumstances.

That is also the challenge facing Kamala Harris. The former vice-president, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, has continued to campaign for Democratic candidates and has signalled that she wants to help shape the party’s future. Her post-election significance lies not merely in whether she seeks the nomination again, but in how she interprets the message from voters who have rejected the governing party.

Harris and other senior Democrats must resist the temptation to turn the midterm result immediately into a competition for the 2028 presidential nomination. The party needs a convincing economic programme before it needs a nominee.

There is a political danger in allowing the victory to become a contest between the progressive and moderate wings. Progressives will argue that the results validate stronger intervention on healthcare, wages, housing and corporate power. Moderates will warn that expansive promises can become liabilities if they are not adequately financed or cannot pass Congress.

Both sides have a legitimate argument. The winning formula must combine ambition with credibility: proposals that help working families, explain how they will be funded and can be translated into legislation or practical administrative action.

The Democratic victories have strengthened the position of several governors and national figures who could compete for the presidential nomination in 2028..They include apart from former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor J B Pritzker, Pennsylvania Democrat John Shapiro. Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and Leftist house representative Alexander Occasio Cortez of New York.

These figures should not be treated as though each has issued an identical post-election manifesto. Their significance is strategic: the Democrats now have several potential leaders who can claim a role in the party’s revival, but they will ultimately be judged on what they deliver.

For all five, the danger is that presidential positioning begins to overshadow governing. The electorate did not vote in November 2026 to stage a preliminary contest for the Democratic nomination. It voted to change the balance of power and, above all, to demand a different direction. .The functioning of the Democrats in the next two years within the Congress as also outside, will determine whether the blue wave of 2026 midterm can be sustained and converted into votes in 2028 presidential elections. (IPA Service)

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