Democrats secure Senate majority after Republican election losses

Democrats have regained control of the United States Senate after victories across Republican-held states in Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and threatening his party’s hold on the House of Representatives.

The November 3 vote overturned expectations that Republicans would retain the Senate, with Democratic candidates winning seats in Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio. The party also made gains in House contests, although control of that chamber remained unresolved as counting continued.

The result will give Democrats the power to determine the Senate’s legislative agenda, oversee presidential appointments and conduct investigations during the final two years of Trump’s presidency. Republicans entered the election controlling the chamber 53-47, including two independents who caucus with Democrats.

Voters’ concerns over household expenses, the war with Iran and government corruption weighed heavily on the contest. Election polling indicated widespread dissatisfaction with living costs and substantial support for stronger congressional checks on the president, whose party had controlled both chambers.

One of the most consequential victories came in Texas, where Democratic state representative James Talarico defeated Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The outcome ended a decades-long Democratic drought in statewide elections and denied Republicans a Senate seat in a state that had been central to their electoral strength.

Talarico campaigned on affordability and questions about Paxton’s conduct, while Paxton, endorsed by Trump, challenged his opponent’s positions on social issues. Paxton acknowledged the defeat and said he would pray for the incoming senator’s success.

Ohio also shifted towards Democrats as former senator Sherrod Brown defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted, returning to Washington after losing his seat in 2024. Brown told supporters they had sent an unmistakable message and promised to represent Ohio residents regardless of how they voted.

North Carolina elected former Democratic governor Roy Cooper over Republican Michael Whatley for the seat being vacated by Senator Thom Tillis. The result provided Democrats with an important early gain in a state where Republicans had expected to remain competitive.

South Carolina elected Democrat Annie Andrews, who defeated Republican Senator Darline Graham. Andrews pledged to represent constituents across party lines and said she would challenge members of her own party when necessary. Her victory marked the election of the state’s first woman senator.

Democratic gains extended to Kansas, another traditionally Republican state, underscoring the breadth of the party’s performance. Several of the states changing hands had supported Trump by substantial margins in the 2024 presidential election, making the Senate outcome particularly damaging for Republican leaders.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Americans had voted for change and described the results as a fundamental reshaping of the electoral map. He declared that relief was on the way, as Democrats prepared to assume responsibility for the chamber’s committees and legislative timetable.

Trump said he would accept the election results and was willing to work with Democrats. However, he has also indicated that he would use his presidential veto against legislation he opposes, raising the possibility of confrontation over spending, domestic policy and other priorities.

The change in Senate control is especially significant for judicial nominations. Democratic leadership could restrict confirmation of Trump’s nominees, including any future Supreme Court appointment, while committees would gain authority to scrutinise administration decisions and demand testimony from officials.

Democrats were also advancing in the House, capturing more than half a dozen Republican-held seats as several competitive districts remained uncalled. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries promised to focus on improving living standards, while Republicans faced pressure to explain losses in constituencies previously regarded as secure.

Beyond Congress, Democrats won governorships in Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Georgia. Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Texas, while Amy Acton won Ohio’s gubernatorial contest. Their victories reinforced the party’s gains across different levels of government.

The election also exposed divisions over Republican campaign strategy. Trump criticised Abbott following his defeat, while Paxton acknowledged a difficult night for his party. Democrats, meanwhile, successfully defended several House districts that Republicans had sought to make more favourable through redistricting.

In Alabama, Democratic Representative Shomari Figures secured another term despite changes to his constituency boundaries. Democratic incumbents Vicente Gonzalez in Texas and Greg Landsman in Ohio also won re-election in districts altered before the vote, providing further evidence that Republican efforts to redraw electoral boundaries had not consistently delivered their intended results.