Sunday / May 10.
DGCX currency volumes surge

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) continued to see robust trading activity in April, with members increasingly seeking to protect themselves against volatility and global economic uncertainty. In light of continued currency volatility and varying views on the dollar as a safe haven, the DGCX last month most notably recorded a surge in trading of its G6 currency portfolio, which registered year-on-year (Y-O-Y) volume growth of 653.45%.

Among the G6 Currency pairs, Euro and British Pound Futures contracts were the most prominent, recording impressive Y-O-Y ADV growth of 405.56% and 318.48% respectively.

Meanwhile, the DGCX’s Gold Futures product continues to perform strongly, and has now recorded year-to-date (Y-T-D) volume growth of 547.31% compared to the same period last year.

Total volume on the DGCX in April totaled 810,000 contracts, valued at USD 20.02 billion.  The Exchange last month also recorded Average Open Interest (AOI) of 246,080 contracts, bringing the AOI for 2020 to 347,955 contracts, up 20.42% from last year.

 

