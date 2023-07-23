DigiToads’ TOADS up 370% as Ethereum Bulls Aim For This Key Price Level

Mahe, Seychelles – News Direct – 20 July 2023 –is an interesting cryptocurrency that has experienced a parabolic rise to rank among the top-performing tokens in 2023. Emerging as a formidable contender to leading meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), its native token, TOADS, has experienced an exponential 370% surge in value, leaving investors scrambling to partake in the token. TOADS has undoubtedly become the talk of the town, captivating seasoned traders and newcomers.

As bullish sentiment fills the crypto market, Ethereum’s (ETH) ongoing bullish momentum has ignited speculation that its target is set at a key price level and could deliver higher prices. Ethereum has now caught the attention of enthusiasts and market participants alike with an impressive rally and the potential to rally to new highs. This article details the growth of TOADS and Ethereum’s bullish target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit DigiToads Presale

DigiToads’ (TOADS) 370% Rally Confirms Its Potential To Deliver Exponential Returns

Investors seeking to invest in the best ICO need not look any further than the incredible opportunity presented by the DigiToads presale. Savvy investors are already securing their spots aboard the DigiToads platform, fully aware that the value of the TOADS token is set to skyrocket after the upcoming tenth round of the presale. With the DigiToads presale approaching a thrilling climax, TOADS tokens are currently available for a mere $0.047 each.

Considering its astonishing leap from the initial price of $0.01 during the first presale round, the cryptocurrency has delivered an impressive return of 370%. And there’s more to come, as it is projected to max out at an additional 17% when it launches. Analysts have affirmed that DigiToads is the best crypto investment, with colossal profits awaiting investors after TOADS’s upcoming decentralized exchange listing. On August 21st, 2023, TOADS will debut on two leading exchanges, Uniswap and BitMart, further increasing buying pressure and overall exposure. This could drive TOADS to reach milestone highs in the coming months.

Both gamers and investors fixate on DigiToads as the best crypto investment. The reason for this keen interest lies in the fact that multiple industry giants have witnessed the innovation of DigiToads, and they confidently predict that its future growth will be nothing short of astronomical. The recent release of its NFT collection is a testament to DigiToads’ potential, with multiple Web3 experts touting them as the best NFTs to invest in.

Experienced investors are well aware of the impact that comes with the integration of in-demand technologies like the best NFTs to invest in and a highly anticipated play-to-earn game. They understand that prices can explode in a short time. Therefore, it is advisable to take advantage of this best ICO opportunity and acquire as many TOADS as possible before its subsequent price increase.

Visit DigiToads Presale

Ethereum (ETH) On The Climb Towards Higher Prices

Ethereum has been bullish, breaking past the $2000 mark and reaching new heights. This impressive surge in price has been attributed to various factors, including the significant increase in on-chain activity and the overall bullish sentiment surrounding ETH. The unwavering support from prominent investors, known as whales, has further fueled the upward momentum of Ethereum.

Despite experiencing a slight retracement after surpassing the $2000 resistance level, ETH remains optimistic in the eyes of analysts. Many experts predict that if the cryptocurrency can sustain its current level of whale activity and continue delivering positive developments, it has the potential to rally toward key price levels. They specifically anticipate Ethereum to target its previous yearly high of $2140 and even surpass it, potentially soaring to hit a new annual high of $2200 psychological level.

Visit DigiToads Presale

Conclusion

As Ethereum continues to display bullish tendencies, the market’s response to its recent performance has been encouraging, with traders eagerly anticipating its next move to key levels. Similarly, DigiToads’ performance has been extraordinary in the crypto market. With an impressive 370% surge in value and a rapidly approaching listing on decentralized exchanges, TOADS could outperform crypto giants in the coming months. Join the DigiToads presale now and be part of one of the most significant crypto movements in 2023.

Visit DigiToads Presale

Mint DigiToads NFTs Here

Buy DigiToads NFTs on OpenSea

Join the community

Contact Details

Blockchain Digest Team

noreply@blockchaindigest.net

Company Website

http://blockchaindigest.net

Hashtag: #BlockchainDigest

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.