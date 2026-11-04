DIP Holding targets Dh1.12 IPO price and $529m proceeds

DIP Holding is targeting an initial public offering price of Dh1.12 a share, a level that would generate approximately $529 million for parent Dubai Investments through the sale of a 20 per cent stake.

The proposed pricing, within the previously announced range of Dh1.10 to Dh1.15, would imply a dividend yield of about 7.5 per cent based on the company’s planned distribution for 2027. The price has been indicated in transaction terms, although a final pricing announcement had not been independently confirmed at the time of writing.

Dubai Investments is offering 1,735,243,300 existing ordinary shares in its subsidiary, which owns the operator of Dubai Investments Park. At Dh1.12 each, the sale would generate approximately Dh1.94 billion and value DIP Holding at about Dh9.72 billion, equivalent to roughly $2.65 billion.

The proceeds will go to Dubai Investments rather than DIP Holding because the transaction involves existing shares, not newly issued equity. The parent would retain an 80 per cent holding after completion, provided the size of the offering remains unchanged.

Subscriptions opened on 27 October and closed on 3 November across four investor categories. The company had scheduled the announcement of its final offer price for 4 November, with trading on the Dubai Financial Market expected to begin on or around 11 November, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The indicated price is below the upper end of the marketed range, which would have yielded approximately $543 million. It also places the transaction slightly above the bottom of the range, where proceeds would have been about $520 million. The offering is among the first major UAE equity flotations of 2026. Its eventual trading performance will determine the market valuation after admission, independently of the subscription price.

DIP Holding has outlined annualised cash dividends of Dh700 million for 2026, Dh725 million for 2027 and Dh750 million for 2028. Using the expected 2027 distribution and the valuation implied by Dh1.12 a share produces an indicative yield of approximately 7.46 per cent.

Those payments remain forecasts rather than guaranteed returns. The proposed policy is subject to board recommendations, shareholder approvals, distributable reserves and the company’s operating requirements. Actual yields for investors will also depend on the market price at which the shares trade after listing.

The first post-listing payment is expected in April 2027, when the company plans to distribute Dh350 million for the second half of 2026. Investors who qualify on the relevant record date would participate in the distribution covering that entire six-month period, rather than only the weeks following the proposed November listing.

Further planned payments comprise Dh362.5 million in October 2027 and the same amount in April 2028, covering the two halves of 2027. For 2028, the company envisages two instalments of Dh375 million, payable in October 2028 and April 2029.

The flotation is structured principally for professional investors, who have been allocated 92 per cent of the shares on offer. Individual subscribers account for 5 per cent, while eligible employees of Dubai Investments group companies have 1 per cent and qualifying shareholders of Dubai Investments have 2 per cent.

The company has said each successful subscriber in the individual tranche will receive a minimum allocation of 2,000 shares, subject to the offer conditions. Eligible employees and qualifying parent-company shareholders have separate minimum allocation arrangements. Final allocations and the commencement of refunds for the relevant categories are scheduled for 10 November.

DIP Holding is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and owns Dubai Investments Park Development Company. Its principal asset is the operating business associated with Dubai Investments Park, a mixed-use development spanning approximately 23 million square metres.

The park accommodates industrial, logistics, commercial and residential activities. Its business model includes long-term ground leases and services provided to occupiers, generating income linked to the use and management of the development. The offering documents identify approximately 1,000 tenants and thousands of subtenants across the site.

Dubai Investments has said the proceeds from the stake sale could support expansion across its businesses and general corporate purposes. The selling shareholder and DIP Holding are expected to face a 180-day lock-up after admission, subject to customary exceptions.

The offering’s Shariah compliance has been reviewed by the internal Shariah supervision committees of Emirates NBD Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, which issued opinions supporting its compliance with applicable principles.