logo
Just in:
Agility agrees $581 million Tristar stake disposal to Aegis // Meta notifies 1,500 after GitHub code theft // Missile attack sparks fire at Aramco Dhahran complex // Meta introduces Muse Wonder with frontier AI capabilities // GFH Partners transfers Chicago logistics facility for $151 million // Constitutional Immunity Cannot Shield An Election Chief’s Surrender To Executive // Vatican confirms Pope Leo lung cancer after operation // Billion-dollar firms report wider gaps in security patching // Discover Surprising Southern Taiwan: Taiwan Tourism Administration Teams Up with Airlines & Travel Platforms with Multi-Million Rewards for International Travelers // Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2026 Unites Thai Designers to Drive the Future of Thailand’s Fashion Industry // Dubai Aerospace targets $2.1 billion dual-currency financing // Flying Wedge displays prototype for autonomous combat programme // Apple introduces HomeView and expands smart home range // Amid Mounting Global Health Crises, World Health Summit Closes in Berlin with New Commitments // BR Shetty pursues $15bn damages against Bank of Baroda // What If Anxiety Isn’t the Enemy? Bupa’s Health or Hype Video Series Explores the Body’s Response to Anxiety and New Approach to Workplace Burnout // Hong Kong regulator widens crackdown on IPO manipulation // Amit Shah’s Prediction Of Big Win For BJP In 2029 Lok Sabha Polls Has To Be Taken Seriously // De Beers Group and The Government of The Republic of Botswana Extend Partnership with Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo as Global Ambassador // Standard Chartered brings direct cryptocurrency trading to UAE clients //
0 likes

Discover Surprising Southern Taiwan: Taiwan Tourism Administration Teams Up with Airlines & Travel Platforms with Multi-Million Rewards for International Travelers

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – The Siraya National Scenic Area Administration of the Taiwan Tourism Administration (MOTC) has unveiled its latest international tourism campaign in collaboration with EVA Air, major online travel platforms, and international creators, rolling out travel perks and incentives valued at over NT$10 million to welcome visitors from around the world.

The Southern Tourism Union combines the rich tourism resources of four major National Scenic Area Administrations: Southwest Coast, Siraya, Maolin, and Dapeng Bay. Designed to cater to diverse international traveler segments, the campaign spotlights romantic getaways for couples, breathtaking natural scenery, engaging cultural handcraft workshops, and rich cultural heritage sites.

International travelers can immerse themselves in stunning coastal salt fields and lagoons, embark on relaxing lake cruises at Zengwen Reservoir, cycle along scenic coastal paths, and explore indigenous culture in the lush mountains of Maolin.

To make self-guided trips seamless and rewarding, the initiative partners with travel platforms like Klook and airlines including EVA Air to offer exclusive promo codes, direct discounts on localized tours, and complimentary attraction experience vouchers for eligible flight-and-hotel packages. With diverse landscapes, rich local gastronomy, and value-added travel perks, Southern Taiwan invites global holidaymakers to plan their next unforgettable getaway.

Hashtag: #MOTC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
BR Shetty pursues $15bn damages against Bank of Baroda // Government debt is now the biggest threat to your wealth // Meta notifies 1,500 after GitHub code theft // Constitutional Immunity Cannot Shield An Election Chief’s Surrender To Executive // De Beers Group and The Government of The Republic of Botswana Extend Partnership with Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo as Global Ambassador // GFH Partners transfers Chicago logistics facility for $151 million // Billion-dollar firms report wider gaps in security patching // Dubai Aerospace targets $2.1 billion dual-currency financing // Meta introduces Muse Wonder with frontier AI capabilities // Vatican confirms Pope Leo lung cancer after operation // Agility agrees $581 million Tristar stake disposal to Aegis // UAE passport leads 2026 mobility ranking with 182 destinations // Apple introduces HomeView and expands smart home range // Amid Mounting Global Health Crises, World Health Summit Closes in Berlin with New Commitments // Dubai leadership forum maps priorities across key sectors // Hong Kong regulator widens crackdown on IPO manipulation // China Refuses To Be Labelled As A Developed Country, It Is Happy As A Developing Nation // Amit Shah’s Prediction Of Big Win For BJP In 2029 Lok Sabha Polls Has To Be Taken Seriously // Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2026 Unites Thai Designers to Drive the Future of Thailand’s Fashion Industry // Missile attack sparks fire at Aramco Dhahran complex //