Discover Surprising Southern Taiwan: Taiwan Tourism Administration Teams Up with Airlines & Travel Platforms with Multi-Million Rewards for International Travelers

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – The Siraya National Scenic Area Administration of the Taiwan Tourism Administration (MOTC) has unveiled its latest international tourism campaign in collaboration with EVA Air, major online travel platforms, and international creators, rolling out travel perks and incentives valued at over NT$10 million to welcome visitors from around the world.

The Southern Tourism Union combines the rich tourism resources of four major National Scenic Area Administrations: Southwest Coast, Siraya, Maolin, and Dapeng Bay. Designed to cater to diverse international traveler segments, the campaign spotlights romantic getaways for couples, breathtaking natural scenery, engaging cultural handcraft workshops, and rich cultural heritage sites.

International travelers can immerse themselves in stunning coastal salt fields and lagoons, embark on relaxing lake cruises at Zengwen Reservoir, cycle along scenic coastal paths, and explore indigenous culture in the lush mountains of Maolin.

To make self-guided trips seamless and rewarding, the initiative partners with travel platforms like Klook and airlines including EVA Air to offer exclusive promo codes, direct discounts on localized tours, and complimentary attraction experience vouchers for eligible flight-and-hotel packages. With diverse landscapes, rich local gastronomy, and value-added travel perks, Southern Taiwan invites global holidaymakers to plan their next unforgettable getaway.

Hashtag: #MOTC

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