Disney Imagination Unveiled as Name for Japan’s Inaugural Disney Cruise Ship

Concept image of the Disney Imagination cruise ship

URAYASU, CHIBA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 –andannounced that the name of its new Disney cruise ship, to commence operations for the first time in Japan with Tokyo International Cruise Terminal as its primary homeport, has been determined as

Disney Imagination is a ship of dreams and wishes filled with the power of “imagination” — the heart of Disney’s storytelling. The name embodies the hope for guests of all generations to enjoy their voyage while experiencing the “imagination” of Disney.



Disney character depicted on the stern of the ship

Disney Imagination will bring guests on an ocean journey where they can immerse themselves in the world of Disney magic, wonder and fantasy, and create cherished memories that last a lifetime.

Additionally, the ship’s stern will feature Ariel from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Little Mermaid. Ariel joins Sebastian, the court composer crab, to paint the ship’s name on the stern.

Onboard Disney Imagination, guests can look forward to a diverse array of entertainment. This includes spectacular stage shows performed in a theater seating over 1,300 guests; stage shows on the outdoor deck featuring Disney Characters; programs offered at various locations inside the ship; and greetings with Disney Characters in exclusive Disney cruise attire. The ship will also boast approximately 30 unique food and beverage venues, from three main dining restaurants each with a unique theme and menu, to cafes and bars, alongside shops offering Disney Imagination-exclusive merchandise and more. Furthermore, dedicated areas offering engaging programs for children will be available, while adult guests can enjoy exclusive areas for a serene and relaxing time. Every guest will find their own unique way to experience a dream cruise. Oriental Land Group’s cruise business in Japan will operate under the official name Disney Cruise Line Japan. With Disney Imagination as its very first Disney cruise ship, this project will be the Oriental Land Group’s testament to new challenges and growth, expanding the stage from Maihama onto the high seas and establishing a new pillar alongside its theme park and hotel businesses. Through a one-of-a-kind experience that combines the leisurely rhythm of a cruise with Disney storytelling and dedicated hospitality, the Oriental Land Group will harness its knowledge and ingenuity to create a family entertainment cruise where every guest, from adults to children, becomes the star of the show. Please look forward to Disney Imagination setting sail in spring 2029. All photos are concept images. © Disney

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