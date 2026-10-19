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Disney moves to recruit majority of Character.AI workforce

Walt Disney has agreed to offer jobs to most employees of bankrupt artificial intelligence chatbot developer Character. AI, expanding a proposed $20 million technology deal as the startup struggles with mounting legal liabilities and heavy operating losses.

Bankruptcy court filings show that Disney has committed to making employment offers to at least 60 Character. AI employees, representing a majority of its workforce. Their estimated annual compensation totals approximately $60 million, substantially exceeding the proposed purchase price for selected intellectual property.

The documents indicate that the overwhelming majority of employees receiving offers have accepted them, although the final number joining Disney remains subject to confirmation. The arrangement forms part of a broader restructuring following Character. AI’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware on October 12.

Disney’s proposed $20 million transaction would secure a non-exclusive, perpetual licence to specified Character. AI intellectual property and associated rights. The entertainment group is acting as the initial bidder in a court-supervised sale, allowing competing purchasers to submit higher offers before a final agreement receives judicial approval.

The recruitment arrangement follows Disney’s appointment of former Character. AI chief executive Karandeep Anand as its first company-wide chief technology officer. Anand joined the entertainment group earlier this month, assuming responsibility for coordinating technology strategy across its businesses.

The proposed recruitment package gives Disney access to engineers and specialists experienced in conversational artificial intelligence, an area increasingly important to entertainment companies exploring interactive digital services. However, Disney has not publicly detailed how the employees or licensed technology would be deployed across its operations.

Character. AI, operated by Character Technologies, sought bankruptcy protection after facing sustained financial pressure, litigation and regulatory scrutiny. Court documents indicate that the company has approximately 12 million users but continues to incur monthly losses estimated between $8 million and $9 million.

Its financial difficulties have been compounded by lawsuits alleging that interactions with artificial intelligence chatbots contributed to psychological harm, self-harm and suicide among young users. Those allegations remain subject to legal proceedings and must be distinguished from established judicial findings.

Several families have pursued claims against the company, while authorities in multiple US states have examined potential consumer protection and child safety violations. International regulatory inquiries have added to the legal uncertainty surrounding the business.

Character. AI has reached tentative settlements in several private lawsuits, although the bankruptcy proceedings indicate that outstanding claims and regulatory matters remain unresolved. The company is seeking a comprehensive framework for addressing these liabilities through the restructuring process.

Chief executive Colin Adams said the decision to pursue a court-supervised sale followed a review of available alternatives amid significant legal, regulatory and operational challenges. He described the process as the company’s best opportunity to maximise value for stakeholders.

The bankruptcy arrangement also raises questions about the future of Character. AI’s consumer platform, which allows users to create and interact with conversational characters powered by generative artificial intelligence.

Character. AI intends to maintain operations while the sale process continues. Nevertheless, management has acknowledged that the service could be discontinued unless a purchaser emerges with a viable proposal to sustain the platform.

The company expects the sale process to conclude towards the end of November or early December, subject to court approval and the outcome of competitive bidding.

Disney’s proposed transaction does not constitute an outright acquisition of Character. AI or an agreement to assume all its existing obligations. The distinction is significant because the startup’s outstanding litigation and regulatory exposure remain central issues in bankruptcy proceedings.

The arrangement represents a substantial commitment to specialist technology personnel at a time when Disney is reorganising its technology leadership. The estimated annual remuneration reflects the scale of the proposed recruitment, rather than the purchase price attached to the intellectual property licence.

Disney previously challenged Character. AI over the unauthorised appearance of its copyrighted characters on the chatbot platform. The entertainment company issued a cease-and-desist demand in 2025 concerning characters associated with its entertainment properties.

That dispute provides additional context for the proposed licensing agreement, although the precise intellectual property covered by the transaction has not been publicly detailed.

Character. AI was established in 2021 by former Google engineers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas. Its technology attracted substantial investment and a large audience interested in conversations with personalised virtual characters.

Bankruptcy disclosures place the company’s assets and liabilities within a range of $50 million to $100 million. Creditors and other interested parties will have opportunities to participate in the court process as the proposed sale advances.

The Delaware proceedings will also determine arrangements for handling remaining assets, creditor claims and outstanding obligations while Character. AI continues operating its chatbot service during the supervised restructuring process.

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