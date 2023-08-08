Donald Trump’s Increasing Popularity Even After Three Indictions Raises Moral Questions

By Kalyani Shankar

ADVERTISEMENT

In democratic countries like India and the United States, it is often surprising that politicians with controversial pasts are still elected. However, the reasons for this still need to be better understood.

For instance, multiple indictments have been filed against ex-President Donald Trump. Does a leader have the right to use lies to stay in power, even if the people vote against them? The main question has arisen due to the recent indictment of the ex-President.

The Department of Justice alleges that he tried to steal the 2020 election and undermine democracy, despite knowing he had lost. Trump is charged with possessing classified documents in Florida, paying off a pornographic actor in Manhattan, and trying to manipulate the election results in Georgia.

Last week’s third indictment of the year had caused a significant split among voters. Democrats see it as a necessary act of justice for an attack on American democracy, while Republicans view it as evidence of partisan meddling in the legal system.

Although there have been misconduct accusations, Trump has consistently denied them. Playing the victim card, he claims he is unfairly targeted for political reasons.

The talking points of President Trump revolve around how the establishment and the ‘deep state’ are working against him. Trump has successfully pushed a politics of grievance, where the system is out to get you,”

Many Republican voters continue to support the ex-President, despite facing numerous indictments. GOP officials were backing Trump’s claim that the charges were politically motivated.

Recent opinion polls show that Trump is leading the race against President Joe Biden. Many Trump supporters are willing to donate generously to his legal defence and campaign. After all, running for the presidency requires a significant war chest.

Discrediting his prosecutors, Trump has expressed doubts about why the charges were not brought up earlier. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 29, Trump asserted, “They’re not indicting me; they’re indicting you. I happen to be standing in their way.”

Trump’s strategists plan to use his recent indictment to strengthen his defence. He portrays himself as a Washington outsider despite being the President earlier.

Trump sees himself as a defender against the “deep state.” He claims, “They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom.”

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign claimed that the charges against him were similar to those in Nazi Germany during the 1930s.

Trump’s power within his party has remained since his victory in the 2016 election as President of the United States.

It’s still being determined how the trials will affect the 2024 presidential election, even though many people have made contradicting predictions. So far, the indictments have hurt Trump with independent voters but strengthened him with the Republican voters who decide primaries.

There is no clarity on whether what happens to Trump – whether he’s found guilty, not guilty, or the jury can’t decide – will impact the election.

Unlawful conduct and corruption are not just issues in India. However,

examining the situation can shed light on the difficulties that other democracies, like Pakistan and the Philippines, are grappling with, as these issues are deeply ingrained. It will provide helpful insight into how common these issues are in democratic nations.

What motivates political parties in India to select candidates with criminal charges? What drives voters to vote for them? Why do voters support politicians with a tarnished reputation, even after their past misdeeds?

Political parties like the ruling BJP and the main Opposition Congress choose candidates with a known history of corruption and criminal record without hesitation. They do not show any remorse when picking these candidates.

India has a political system with three tiers and three million positions available. Campaigning for office requires a lot of resources.

Unfortunately, many local political parties are controlled by influential individuals and clans who have complete control over their respective regions. These parties function like personal fiefs and often lack inner-party democracy.

Wealthy candidates have an advantage in gaining a foothold. Parties also seek self-financed candidates who tend to be more competitive during elections.

Running for office can be expensive. Unfortunately, a candidate’s wealth determines their likelihood of winning.

Will Indian democracy be affected by a Parliament made up mostly of wealthy representatives in a mainly impoverished country?

Over 80% of Parliament members are millionaires. As a result, many qualified and knowledgeable people in India do not view politics as a career choice.

It’s the same analogy in the US. It is possible to contest and win elections if you are a multi-millionaire or supported by wealthy people.

Coming back to India, although she had a questionable track record, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha, even after conviction, has succeeded in winning multiple elections. Other notable politicians include BJP leader Y.S. Yediyurappa and the late Gujarat Chief Minister Chiman Bhai Patel.

Establishing a transparent and honest method of fighting elections is crucial to promote democracy and fairness in countries like the US and India. It will pave the way for a more equal and just society.(IPA Service)

The post Donald Trump’s Increasing Popularity Even After Three Indictions Raises Moral Questions first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.