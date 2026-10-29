Dubai maritime summit to assemble 250 shipping leaders

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

More than 250 senior maritime executives are expected in Dubai on 12 November for the inaugural Seatrade Maritime UAE Summit, where shipping disruption, supply chain resilience and changes in global trade will dominate discussions.

Seatrade Maritime is organising the gathering with DP World as host partner at Madinat Jumeirah. The programme will include the unveiling of the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report prepared by Menon Economics and classification society DNV, examining the competitive standing of shipping centres worldwide.

Abdulla bin Damithan, chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address. Executives from DP World, Maersk, Tristar, Oldendorff Carriers and Emirates Shipping Line are among those listed for discussions on maritime operations and regional transport networks.

The UAE’s position linking maritime routes between Asia, Europe and Africa gives the discussions relevance to companies routing cargo through Gulf ports. Operators face decisions about network flexibility, inland transport capacity and service reliability when shipping patterns are interrupted.

The summit comes as disruptions to shipping routes around the Gulf have raised questions about cargo continuity, alternative transport connections and coordination between port authorities and logistics operators. Organisers say the agenda will examine operational responses rather than confine debate to longer term industry forecasts.

Three principal sessions will cover global trade trends, resilience and innovation in maritime services. The first will consider changing cargo flows alongside decarbonisation and digitalisation, while the second will examine how shipping companies, regulators and ports have adapted their networks during regional disruption.

The innovation discussion will concentrate on operational case studies, including ship management, efficiency improvements, port collaboration and the interaction between container shipping, bulk carriers, bunkering and maritime technology. Organisers have indicated that speakers will be asked to identify practical results from changes already introduced.

Bin Damithan said disruption this year had tested Dubai’s ability to maintain trade flows and underlined the importance of cooperation among authorities, logistics businesses and regional partners. He argued that challenges confronting international shipping could not be resolved by individual ports, operators or governments acting separately.

Ahmad Yousef Al Hassan, chief executive and managing director of DP World GCC, said connected infrastructure and cooperation had helped Dubai maintain cargo movements despite pressures on supply chains. He identified adaptability and sustained infrastructure investment as essential considerations for shipping lines, cargo owners and investors.

Chris Morley, group director of Seatrade Maritime at Informa Markets, said the meeting was designed for senior executives making decisions about shipping’s next phase. He described the maritime cities report as a basis for examining changes in industry competitiveness and the implications for investment and operations.

The report’s release is scheduled for 1.40pm, immediately before a discussion on global trends featuring Tiemen Meester, DP World’s global chief operating officer for ports and terminals; Erik W Jacobsen, partner and chairman of Menon Economics; Lisa Park, Maersk’s managing director for the UAE, Oman and Qatar; and Ian Edwards, DNV Maritime’s regional director for the Middle East and Africa.

A subsequent resilience panel will include Al Hassan, Tim Coffin, chief executive of Tristar E-ships, and Michael Davies, chief operations officer and Middle East managing director of Emirates Shipping Line. Their session will consider multimodal sea and land links, infrastructure and coordination between businesses and public authorities.

The operational innovation panel is scheduled to feature Julian Panter, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at OSM Thome, and Jens Maul Joergensen, an Oldendorff Carriers director and Emirates Shipping Association board member.

Organisers have scheduled four strategic discussions, alongside networking for shipping, port and maritime technology executives. The format prioritises operational decision makers.

The event website lists capacity at 260 participants, with attendance restricted to senior representatives of shipowners, operators, managers, ports and terminals. Applicants are expected to hold purchasing authority or substantial influence over business decisions. Participation is free, although travel and accommodation are excluded, and organisers retain discretion over registrations.

The afternoon programme begins with registration at noon and opening addresses at 1pm. The schedule also includes a launch presentation for UAE Maritime Week 2027 at 5.20pm, followed by a reception and dinner hosted by DP World.

The gathering will take place in the Joharah Ballroom at Madinat Jumeirah. The published programme remains subject to change, and additional speakers may be announced by organisers before the scheduled November event.