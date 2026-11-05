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e-Crime Bureau Signs Cybersecurity Partnership With Smart Africa, Reinforcing Its Global Expansion

Dr Albert x Lacina Kone Mou Sign

Bureau’s Middle East hub in Dubai to mobilise Gulf partners in driving initiatives under the partnership

COMO, ITALY / DUBAI, UAE / ACCRA, GHANA – African Media Agency – 5 November 2026 – e-Crime Bureau, an ISO/IEC 27001-certified cybersecurity consulting firm, and the Smart Africa Secretariat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cybersecurity innovation and capacity development across Africa.

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Signed on November 2, 2026, in Accra, on the sidelines of the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF), the agreement establishes collaboration across three areas: people, processes and technology.

The firm’s Middle East hub will drive initiatives under the MoU by bringing Gulf partners into the partnership, leveraging the region’s fast-growing emerging technology and cybersecurity ecosystem, including technology companies, innovation centres, investors, government-led digital transformation and national cybersecurity initiatives. Through these partnerships, the firm aims to channel Gulf expertise, technologies and investment into programmes that strengthen Africa’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO, Smart Africa, said: “Through our collaboration with e-Crime Bureau, we aim to strengthen cybersecurity expertise and advance the protection of critical digital infrastructure across the continent. ”

The partnership follows e-Crime Bureau’s global restructuring, anchored by hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, building on 15 years of experience to serve clients across international markets.

The Middle East hub leads business development and service delivery and anchors the firm’s engagement with Gulf partners; the Europe hub focuses on standards, certifications, regulatory best practices, research, innovation and technology partnerships, and coordinates development partner engagements; while the African hub focuses on talent & skills development and project execution.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Executive Chairman of e-Crime Bureau, said: “Our expansion, and our partnership with Smart Africa, marks a new era for the Bureau. With global hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we serve as a bridge that connects expertise, talent, experience, insights and technology.”

This partnership brings together Smart Africa’s cybersecurity work, e-Crime Bureau’s expertise and the strengths of the Gulf’s technology and cybersecurity ecosystem to advance cybersecurity innovation and capability development across Africa.

Hashtag: #e-CrimeBureau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About e-Crime Bureau

e-Crime Bureau is a global cybersecurity consulting firm operating across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, combining technical expertise and practical experience to help clients anticipate threats, respond proactively and build lasting resilience.

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