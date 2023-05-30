logo
India
EC orders updating of electoral rolls in five states

51qsbfd election commission reuters 625x300 05 May 19

The Election Commission has asked chief electoral officers of poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram to carry out a fresh special summary revision to update the electoral rolls.

In its May 24 dated letter to the five chief electoral officers (CEOs), the poll body said the assembly polls in these states are “due later this year”. It also cited provisions of the Representation of the People Act to state that the electoral roll should be revised with reference to the qualifying date before each assembly election of a state.

“Accordingly, to maximise the registration of all eligible citizens, who are attaining the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2023, and with the purpose of improving the health of the electoral roll, the Commission has decided to carry out 2nd Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to October 1, 2023, as the qualifying date in your state,” the letter read.

Till recently, January 1 was the only qualifying date for those turning 18 to register as voters, but following changes in the election law, January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 are the four cut-off dates now.

Earlier, those turning 18 on or after January 2 year had to wait for the entire year to register as voters.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Congress.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan also have Congress governments.

With inputs from News18

The post EC orders updating of electoral rolls in five states first appeared on IPA Newspack.

