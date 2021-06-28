KUALA LUMPUR, MALASIA – Media OutReach – 28 June 2021 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, following the successful launch of their latest DEEBOT series, today kicks off the “Clean Like a PRO” mid-year sale campaign, a special deal for consumers wishing for a cleaning experience done like a pro. There will be storewide discounts of up to 57% on Lazada and Shopee online stores for ECOVACS products, the most anticipated being the “PRO deal” with the new DEEBOT N8 PRO robot vacuum bundled with the Auto-Empty Station.









DEEBOT N8 PRO, together with the Auto-Empty Station, delivers a more powerful, worry-free and automated cleaning experience with a number of key features:

Auto-Empty Station cleans the robot’s dustbin automatically after cleaning and is equipped with a large-volume 2.5L disposable dust bag. It dramatically reduces the need for direct human interaction to empty the dustbin for up to 30 days.

cleans the robot’s dustbin automatically after cleaning and is equipped with a large-volume 2.5L disposable dust bag. It dramatically reduces the need for direct human interaction to empty the dustbin for up to 30 days. TrueDetect 3D Technology enables DEEBOT N8 PRO to avoid collisions or getting stuck with its 3D structured light technology and a 3D scanning algorithm. It scans and detects objects, down to the millimeter level.

enables DEEBOT N8 PRO to avoid collisions or getting stuck with its 3D structured light technology and a 3D scanning algorithm. It scans and detects objects, down to the millimeter level. TrueMapping Technology allows DEEBOT N8 PRO to intelligently and effectively navigate a user’s home, choosing which rooms and floors to clean, and customizing the optimum cleaning path for each respective floor map. The Virtual Boundary™ feature can be controlled via the ECOVACS Home App, allowing users to restrict the robot from entering and cleaning specific areas, if privacy is needed.

allows DEEBOT N8 PRO to intelligently and effectively navigate a user’s home, choosing which rooms and floors to clean, and customizing the optimum cleaning path for each respective floor map. The Virtual Boundary™ feature can be controlled via the ECOVACS Home App, allowing users to restrict the robot from entering and cleaning specific areas, if privacy is needed. ECOVACS signature OZMO™️ Mopping System can efficiently clean the whole house without the need to top up the water tank repeatedly. Sensors on the DEEBOT N8 PRO automatically switches between mopping mode or disabling cloth dampening, to guarantee a safer and deeper cleaning process. The DEEBOT N8 PRO also comes with an upgraded disposable mopping pad that effectively removes stains and keeps floors clean. It can remove over 99% of bacteria together with the use of OZMO™️ Mopping technology.

The mid-year sale also includes the newly launched DEEBOT T9, a 9-in-1 robot vacuum with TrueDetect 3D 2.0 obstacle avoidance capabilities and TrueMapping 2.0 precise navigation that combines powerful vacuuming with the OZMO™ Pro 2.0 Oscillating Mopping System and a built-in mobile air freshener.

Mid-year promotion – Pricing and Availability

The “PRO deal” bundle with the DEEBOT N8 PRO and Auto-Empty Station has a discounted price of MYR 1,999. The special promotion for other DEEBOTs, including the flagship series DEEBOT T9, is offered at a mid-year discounted price of MYR1,899 and T9 bundle Auto-Empty Station, is offered at a mid-year discounted price of MYR2,449.

Dedicated ECOVACS DEEBOTs come with a free giftpack and Up to RM77 vouchers available at the official stores. The mid-year promotion period will be on 18th June to 7th July.

For more information, please visit ECOVACS Official Stores on Lazada and Shopee.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on a deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to “live smart, enjoy life”.

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

#ECOVACSROBOTICS