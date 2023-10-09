logo
Just in:
Tim Hortons achieves milestone with over 300 stores in GCC, India // Israel-Hamas war triggers political battle in India // UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developments // First Group’s family of restaurants offer rich fare // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 09 Oct 2023 // Cong condemns ‘brutal attack’, calls for dialogue // Swachhata Campaign Of Prime Minister Has Given A New Look To Govt Buildings // Cong MLA joins BJP in poll-bound MP // Infobip launches Experiences a new product with ChatGPT technology to revolutionize customer experience // Wizz Air celebrates arrival of new aircraft // UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Israel, and Canada to discuss regional developments // Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group Receive Top Honors at Global Brands Awards // Narendra Modi Is The BJP Mascot In All Poll Bound Five States In November // Elaha Soroor stands against oppression in Afghanistan with her latest song “Attan Hazaragi” // India’s Electronics Production Target By 2025 Is Too Tall // Orion Capital Asia announces first closing of its third secured direct lending fund // Decentralised exchange DEX BANUS to change crypto futures with buyback and burn strategy // UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority is to end violence and protect civilian population // Earth sustains key temp threshold for record number of days // Brazil deforestation down 57% in September //
HomeNewswire by MarketersMEDIAElaha Soroor stands against oppression in Afghanistan with her latest song “Attan Hazaragi”
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
0 likes

Elaha Soroor stands against oppression in Afghanistan with her latest song “Attan Hazaragi”

1695667304458 0

With her new song, Elaha Soroor reinterprets the historical battle cry style of music and dance in Afghanistan into a contemporary anthem championing women’s rights and human rights.

San Francisco, California, United States – October 9, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/

ADVERTISEMENT

In an act of profound musical and activist expression, celebrated Hazara artist, Elaha Soroor, unveils her latest song and music video, “Attan Hazaragi.” This release emerges as a voice against the systemic oppression encountered by the people of Afghanistan, particularly women, and exemplifies the strength and unity of collaborative artistry.

Two years after the Taliban’s ban on education for girls beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, their blatant infringement on female rights continues to reverberate across the globe. Afghanistan remains a stark realm of gender disparities in education, leaving more than a million girls bereft of their rights to knowledge and learning. This prevailing predicament fuels the essence and urgency of Soroor’s musical creation.

Championing women’s rights in Afghanistan

Inspired by the traditional Attan, “Attan Hazaragi” reinterprets the historical battle cry style of music and dance in Afghanistan into a contemporary anthem championing women’s rights and human rights. As a Hazara woman, Soroor’s rendition stands as a poignant testament to the indomitable and defiant spirit of women of Aamidst pervasive violence and prejudice.

Soroor’s innovative narrative goes beyond being a musical piece. It is a collaborative declaration echoing the resilience and unyielding spirit of Hazara women and the people of Afghanistan. The collaboration brings together a confluence of talented individuals, fostering a profound sense of unity and camaraderie. 

“The unity we experienced during the creation of this song and video is what we hope to inspire globally,” explains Soroor.

Collaborative visual arts installation with a political and social narrative

The music video, directed by Heja Rahiminia, mirrors the resilience of the Hazara people, capturing evocative glimpses of their everyday life, their unwavering determination, and spirit. Contributing their talents, Najiba Noori’s compelling photographs, and Lesly Avendano’s enchanting choreography and dance embellish the visual narrative. The collaboration includes acclaimed artists, including renowned poet Aziz Fayaz and distinguished musicians Kaveh Bahrami, Mahan Mirarab, Yahya Alkhansa, Sarathy Korwar, Niloufar Shiri, Al MacSween, and Lee Francis.

2023 U.N General Assembly advocates for women’s fundamental rights 

This initiative is not merely an artistic exploration. It is a resonant message of hope, unity, and resilience amid the prevailing shadows over Afghanistan, reflecting the enduring luminosity of its people’s spirit. The relentless challenges and restrictions faced by girls in Afghanistan since the closure of secondary schools have acted as a catalyst for global dialogues and condemnations. This year’s U.N. General Assembly in New York placed the rights of women and children of Afghanistan at the forefront of its agenda, echoing Soroor’s resonate anthem of defiance and hope.

In a world marred by division, “Attan Hazaragi” emerges as a beacon, reflecting what can be achieved when diverse visions unite for a shared cause. The unity and collaboration experienced during the creation of this song and video are the embodiment of global inspiration that Soroor and her collaborators aim to evoke, challenging the systemic impositions faced by the women of Afghanistan.

As the global community converges on platforms like the United Nations to deliberate on the state of women’s and children’s rights in Afghanistan, Soroor’s “Attan Hazarag”” resounds as a musical epitome of resistance, a harmonious plea for unity, and a reminder of the resilient spirit of Afghanistan, especially its women.

About Elaha Soroor:

Elaha Soroor is an acclaimed Hazara artist celebrated for her emotive voice and compelling compositions. With her latest release, “Attan Hazaragi,” Soroor continues to be a beacon of hope and resilience for the people of Afghanistan, leveraging her musical prowess to champion human rights and women’s rights.

Supported by:

Good Chance Theatre & Diaspora Arts Connection.

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TkiTtKsKjE

Contact Info:
Name: Shayan Ravandoust
Email: Send Email
Organization: Diaspora Arts Connection
Website: https://www.diasporaartsconnection.org

Release ID: 89108478

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting [email protected]. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Brazil deforestation down 57% in September // Swachhata Campaign Of Prime Minister Has Given A New Look To Govt Buildings // Tim Hortons achieves milestone with over 300 stores in GCC, India // Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme // Grammy Winners to perform at UN COP28 in Dubai // India’s Electronics Production Target By 2025 Is Too Tall // UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developments // Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group Receive Top Honors at Global Brands Awards // Elaha Soroor stands against oppression in Afghanistan with her latest song “Attan Hazaragi” // Decentralised exchange DEX BANUS to change crypto futures with buyback and burn strategy // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 09 Oct 2023 // Brands see higher conversion rates from personalized emails // NC-Congress Sweep In Ladakh Elections Is A Wake Up Call For BJP // Earth sustains key temp threshold for record number of days // Amazon Singapore unveils line-up of biggest deals for its first-ever Prime Big Deal Days // UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Israel, and Canada to discuss regional developments // Infobip launches Experiences a new product with ChatGPT technology to revolutionize customer experience // Cong MLA joins BJP in poll-bound MP // Raut says every segment of society favours caste survey // Wizz Air celebrates arrival of new aircraft //