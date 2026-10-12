Epstein cultivated Woody Allen ties to widen connections

Jeffrey Epstein spent years cultivating filmmaker Woody Allen through expensive gifts, private travel and carefully arranged social encounters, using their relationship to gain access to influential figures, particularly in France, newly examined correspondence shows.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice trace a relationship that began at a New York dinner on 2 December 2010 and continued until Epstein’s death in August 2019. The records show the convicted sex offender deliberately sought Allen’s company while attempting to rebuild his standing among prominent political, cultural and business figures.

Epstein specifically asked a publicist organising the 2010 gathering at his Manhattan home to invite Allen. Guests included Andrew, then a British prince, and other well-known personalities. The occasion came after Epstein had served a sentence arising from his 2008 Florida conviction for offences involving prostitution and a minor.

The correspondence documents an extensive effort to sustain the relationship. Epstein provided gifts worth tens of thousands of euros, offered Allen use of his private aircraft and approached contacts who might help the director’s daughters pursue educational opportunities. Messages also describe repeated invitations to dinners and discussions about further meetings.

The records establish the contacts and benefits, although they cannot independently establish the motives behind every gesture. They indicate that Allen’s prominence gave Epstein opportunities to meet individuals beyond his established financial network. There is no evidence in the material described that Allen participated in Epstein’s sexual offences, and social association alone does not demonstrate knowledge of those crimes.

France became an important setting for their overlapping relationships. Epstein maintained an apartment at 22 Avenue Foch in Paris and used visits there to bring together figures from entertainment, politics and business. Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, attended gatherings involving people whom Epstein subsequently contacted independently.

Among those connections were former French culture minister Jack Lang and his daughter Caroline. Correspondence indicates that the family met Epstein through Allen in 2012. A dinner hosted by Epstein in Paris on 24 March that year included Allen, Previn, Caroline Lang and Charles Rivkin, then the US ambassador to France, with his wife.

Documents show that Epstein’s dealings with the Lang family subsequently went beyond social invitations. A company established in 2016 with Caroline Lang was intended to acquire artworks, with Epstein providing its capital. Caroline Lang has acknowledged poor judgement over the arrangement while saying she did not contribute money to the company or receive proceeds from it.

Jack Lang has described Epstein as personable and interested in culture, while disputing aspects of accounts about financial benefits. Such explanations underline the distinction between what correspondence establishes about access and what the people concerned say they understood about Epstein’s conduct at the time.

The Allen connection was not confined to Paris. Emails from January 2013 show arrangements for a dinner at Epstein’s East 71st Street residence involving television presenter Dick Cavett. Messages indicate Allen was willing to extend the invitation, illustrating how Epstein’s dinners could draw on the director’s acquaintances.

Another exchange from November 2013 shows Epstein inviting education executive Joel Klein to a dinner associated with Allen’s birthday and suggesting that former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg might also be approached. The messages establish an invitation strategy, not that every proposed guest attended. The proposed arrangements were discussed in emails, rather than confirmed attendance records for everyone.

Epstein also helped arrange a White House tour for Allen and Previn in 2015 through Kathy Ruemmler, a former White House counsel. The correspondence demonstrates his willingness to use contacts to secure favours for the couple, who continued to appear in his social communications.

Allen and Previn have faced public scrutiny over their association with Epstein. Allen has denied allegations of sexual abuse made against him in a separate family dispute. Those allegations are distinct from Epstein’s crimes and do not establish wrongdoing in connection with his activities.

The Justice Department’s release of millions of documents has expanded the available record of how Epstein maintained relationships after his conviction. The files include emails, schedules and communications with assistants, whose logistical exchanges often provide more precise evidence of meetings than later recollections.

One October 2012 message from Allen’s office, for example, said the director could not meet Epstein that weekend because he was filming, but would telephone after production ended to arrange lunch or a walk.