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Etihad prolongs Saudi route suspensions through October 24

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on its Abu Dhabi services to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 24, citing continuing regional disruption and warning passengers that further timetable changes remain possible.

The airline confirmed that every flight between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and both Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled through Saturday. Its suspension of Jeddah services covers four specified flights rather than an explicitly announced cancellation of every service on that route.

The affected Jeddah flights are EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, and EY602 and EY604 in the opposite direction. All four are cancelled through October 24, according to the carrier’s updated notice.

The extension pushes disruption beyond an earlier October 19 deadline and leaves passengers with reservations during the coming days facing further changes to their travel plans. Etihad has not announced a firm date for the resumption of the affected services after the current suspension expires.

The airline urged customers to verify the status of individual flights before travelling to the airport, stressing that the operating environment could change. It said its customer service teams were helping affected travellers make alternative arrangements.

“The situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible,” Etihad said. The carrier apologised for the inconvenience and said its staff were working to assist passengers whose journeys had been interrupted.

The announcement comes as security concerns and airport restrictions continue to affect air travel across Saudi Arabia. Airlines have been revising schedules following attacks on aviation infrastructure, particularly at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, where operations were suspended after an attack on October 10.

The disruption has affected international connections as well as journeys between neighbouring Gulf countries. Airlines have adopted different cancellation periods and route restrictions, meaning the status of one carrier’s service cannot be taken as confirmation that another operator is flying to the same destination.

Etihad’s decision distinguishes between its Saudi routes. The Riyadh and Dammam notices apply to all scheduled flights in both directions, while the Jeddah announcement identifies individual flight numbers. That distinction is important for passengers checking reservations and determining whether their specific departure is covered by the suspension.

Travellers booked on connecting itineraries through Abu Dhabi may also need to review onward segments where a cancelled Saudi flight forms part of a longer journey. A change to one sector can affect the timing or viability of the remaining journey, even where other flights continue operating.

Passengers should use their booking details to check the latest flight information and contact the airline where changes are necessary. Etihad’s customer support channels include telephone assistance and live chat, with contact options provided through its official website.

The carrier has previously informed travel agents that passengers affected by schedule changes may be offered rerouting or refunds under its applicable policy. The options available to individual customers can depend on their booking arrangements, and travellers who purchased tickets through agents may need to coordinate changes through those intermediaries.

The latest cancellations also coincide with restrictions announced by other airlines serving Saudi destinations. Air India and Air India Express have suspended services involving Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through October 24, while Akasa Air has announced a longer interruption to its Riyadh and Jeddah operations.

Such differing deadlines reflect airline-specific operational decisions rather than a single reopening timetable for every route. Passengers considering alternative flights therefore need confirmation of the particular service they intend to take, rather than relying solely on the published suspension dates of other carriers.

Etihad’s earlier operational advisory, issued on October 12, had already identified cancellations affecting the three Saudi cities. It initially listed Riyadh flights as cancelled until October 19, with shorter specified periods for services to Dammam and Jeddah. The new notice establishes a common October 24 cut-off for the routes and flights it identifies.

The revised schedule affects travel during a period when airlines are assessing operational conditions individually. Although the cancellation notice specifies Saturday as its final covered date, that does not itself constitute confirmation that normal services will resume on Sunday. Any subsequent operating arrangements remain subject to further airline announcements.

For bookings made through travel agencies, Etihad has also instructed agents to keep passenger contact information updated so schedule notifications can reach affected customers. The airline’s flight-status facility allows travellers to check departures using their flight information before setting out for the airport.

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