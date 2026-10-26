Exotic Food Showcases Its Position as a Leading Global Sriracha Producer and Exporter at SIAL Paris 2026

With products sold in more than 80 countries, Thailand’s leading Sriracha producer highlights its global distribution strength, product innovation and ambition to grow Thai Sriracha on the world stage.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Exotic Food Public Company Limited (XO), a leading Thai manufacturer and exporter of premium sauces, condiments and culinary products, is showcasing the strength of Thai brands on the global stage at SIAL Paris 2026, one of the world’s leading international food industry exhibitions, held from 17–21 October in Paris, France. The company’s participation reflects its ambition to take authentic Thai flavours beyond traditional export markets and build globally competitive brands through product innovation, international market expertise and strong distribution partnerships.

Ms. Vasana Jantarach and Mr. Jittiporn Jantarach, executives of Exotic Food, at the Flying Goose booth at SIAL Paris 2026, showcasing the company’s position as a leading global Sriracha producer and exporter, with products sold in more than 80 countries.

With products distributed in more than 80 countries and available at over 30,000 points of sale worldwide, Exotic Food has established a strong international presence through its flagship brands, Exotic Food and Flying Goose. Europe remains one of the company’s key markets, where its portfolio of Thai sauces, condiments and culinary products continues to reach consumers through international retail and distribution networks.

Bringing together more than 8,000 exhibitors from 130 countries and showcasing over 400,000 products, SIAL Paris 2026 serves as a major meeting point for the global food industry. For Exotic Food, the exhibition provides an important platform to connect with international buyers and distributors, strengthen existing business relationships and explore new market opportunities, while demonstrating how Thai food brands can compete in an increasingly diverse global marketplace.

At SIAL Paris 2026, Exotic Food is presenting its portfolio of authentic Thai flavours alongside innovations developed for international consumers. A key highlight is the Flying Goose Sriracha range, featuring more than 50 flavours, together with creative product collaborations such as Sriracha-flavoured potato chips and peanuts. The showcase reflects the company’s ability to combine Thai culinary heritage with an understanding of evolving global food trends, bringing familiar Thai flavours into new product categories and consumer experiences.

The company’s distinctive bright-red exhibition booth draws inspiration from Thai culture and the signature identity of Flying Goose Sriracha, creating a strong visual expression of its Thai roots and international brand positioning.

Mr. Jittiporn Jantarach, Chief Executive Officer of Exotic Food Public Company Limited, said, “Taking Thai flavours to the world is only the beginning. Building a successful global brand requires a deep understanding of international consumers, the ability to adapt to different markets, and a long-term commitment to quality and innovation.

“At Exotic Food, we combine our Thai culinary heritage with global market expertise to create products that resonate with consumers across cultures. Our presence at SIAL Paris reflects not only how far Thai brands have come, but also their potential to compete and grow on the world stage.”

Beyond international expansion and product innovation, Exotic Food continues to strengthen its sustainability commitments as part of its long-term business strategy. The company has achieved ISO 14068-1:2023 certification, supporting its roadmap towards Carbon Neutrality by 2040 and Net Zero Emissions by 2050. The certification reinforces its commitment to internationally recognised environmental standards and sustainable operations, particularly as sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for global business partners and international trade.

Through its participation in SIAL Paris 2026, Exotic Food continues to demonstrate how Thai companies can move beyond traditional food exports to establish distinctive, internationally competitive brands. By combining authentic Thai flavours with global market understanding, continuous innovation and responsible business practices, the company is reinforcing the growing potential of Thai brands in the international food industry.

Hashtag: #ExoticFood

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.