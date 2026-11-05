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Fast Just Got Fastest: STING Energy Boost™ Celebrates Kimi Antonelli’s Formula 1® World Championship and the Fan Energy Behind It

  • At just 20, Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest-ever Formula 1® World Champion.
  • STING Energy Boost™ celebrates the energy behind the championship: the fans who backed Kimi through every lap.
  • Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam bring that fan energy to life in portraits of the new champion.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1® World Champion. As the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team celebrates his title, STING Energy Boost™ is celebrating the energy behind the championship: the fans who have supported Kimi every step of the way.

The title is Kimi’s, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.

The energy behind the championship

To celebrate the title, STING Energy Boost™ is bringing that energy to life through art. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam have each interpreted the energy behind the champion in their own style, creating portraits of Kimi through their own cultural lens.

The artworks, alongside a Championship Ode to Kimi, are live across STING Energy Boost™ digital channels.

View the artwork here: here

“Kimi’s title is a celebration for the fans who supported him through every race and every lap. Following our recent Formula 1® activations in Malaysia and Singapore, we want to keep that excitement going with STING Energy Boost™, bringing the energy of the fans to life through artists who capture their passion and support,” said Aditya Sheoran, General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore (MYPHSG), PepsiCo. “This is about bringing our global partnership closer to fans here and celebrating the energy they bring to the sport. GET. SET. STINGGG.”

“The title is Kimi’s, and what a title it is. But through every race and every lap, his fans never lost hope. Their energy never dropped, and it stayed with him all the way to the championship. Now we’re bringing the energy behind the champion to life, through artists who show what that support looks and feels like. Fast just got fastest. GET. SET. STINGGG.”

— STING® Global, official social handle

Watch STING’s official championship video here: here

Love from… all of us. #AllOfUs

Image link here

Hashtag: #AllOfUs #Sting

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About STING

STING is PepsiCo’s energy drink brand, available across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. In 2026, STING became the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1® as part of a multi-year global partnership between PepsiCo and Formula 1.

About F1

The F1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

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