FATF unveils measures to dismantle global scam networks

The Financial Action Task Force has urged governments to dismantle the financial networks supporting industrial-scale scam compounds, warning that criminal operations are adapting to enforcement pressure and spreading across continents.

The Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog published its findings on 5 November, outlining new principles for disrupting fraudulent payments, recruitment networks and the digital infrastructure used by organised crime groups. The report places scam compounds within a worldwide fraud problem estimated to cost victims roughly $500 billion annually, although that figure covers scams generally rather than losses attributable solely to compounds.

FATF said the large, fortified centres associated with Southeast Asia remain an extensively documented model, but operators increasingly use smaller premises and mobile teams. Criminal groups have shifted activities into rented apartments, casinos, coffee shops and vehicles, complicating efforts to identify and close their operations.

The report describes networks that recruit people through deceptive employment offers and then compel them to conduct online fraud. Workers can face confinement, debt bondage, violence, sexual exploitation and torture. People from at least 80 jurisdictions have been identified inside Southeast Asian scam compounds, while an estimated 120,000 people have been forced into scam operations in Myanmar alone.

Fraud victims have been identified across more than 100 jurisdictions. Schemes commonly involve impersonation, fraudulent investments and manipulated online relationships, with payments rapidly transferred through accounts and digital wallets before investigators can intervene.

FATF President Giles Thomson called for faster action against the organisations controlling these businesses, alongside cooperation with technology and communications companies. He said authorities must modernise their response as criminals exploit artificial intelligence, automated systems and convincing synthetic content to expand their reach.

The watchdog identified virtual assets as a central laundering channel. Some compounds operate their own over-the-counter exchange desks, allowing criminal proceeds to be converted and transferred. Other methods include cash couriers, money mule accounts, informal transfer networks and conventional financial institutions.

Investigators documented one case in which blockchain analysis connected more than $100 million in incoming victim funds to a cluster of cryptocurrency wallets attributed to a scam compound. The money subsequently moved through laundering networks towards points where it could be withdrawn or exchanged.

Speed presents a particular challenge. Instant payment services can enable stolen funds to leave a victim’s account within two minutes, FATF found. It identified the first 24 to 72 hours after detection as especially important for freezing transfers, recovering assets and preventing further losses.

Its recommendations call for authorities to pursue criminal leadership, recruiters, traffickers and specialist service providers rather than concentrating exclusively on physical buildings. Investigators should also identify fraudulent advertisements, suspicious telephone numbers, malicious websites and recruitment activity before victims transfer money.

The watchdog urged closer information sharing among banks, telecommunications operators, online platforms and law enforcement agencies. Such coordination could help institutions recognise connected transactions and suspicious behaviour across different services and national borders, where isolated investigations often miss the wider operation.

The report draws on almost 120 case studies and examples of effective practice from more than 60 jurisdictions. They include a United States enforcement initiative that disrupted approximately 1.4 million social media and email accounts and associated malicious infrastructure, supported arrests in Thailand and helped freeze more than $3.8 million in virtual assets.

Indonesia’s Anti-Scam Centre blocked more than 515,000 accounts and returned approximately $10.9 million to victims between November 2024 and May 2026. A British initiative sharing mobile network warning signals with banks was associated with a 41 per cent reduction in people being scammed and a 44 per cent decline in fraud losses.

The findings also underline the need to distinguish trafficking victims forced to work inside compounds from the organisers directing the criminal enterprises. FATF urged safeguards, victim assistance and accessible reporting channels alongside investigations into money laundering and fraud.

The approach reflects a finding that enforcement has generally been stronger at tracing payments after fraud occurs than at disabling the services that make scams possible. FATF argues that disrupting telecommunications access, deceptive advertising and laundering arrangements earlier can reduce opportunities for criminals to replace closed sites with new facilities operating under different names and business structures.

The report is the first major output under FATF’s fraud roadmap during the United Kingdom’s presidency. The organisation plans to consult public authorities and private businesses through February 2027 on practical approaches that can be applied across jurisdictions.