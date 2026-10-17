FAWCAR to Debut in Milan with Five‑SUV Matrix, Opening Its Italian Chapter

MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2026 – When Eastern car‑making heritage meets Italian‑infused lifestyle, a new China‑Europe mobility dialogue is set to unfold in Milan. On October 20, FAWCAR will host its new‑model launch event in Milan, Italy. Bringing a portfolio of five SUVs, FAWCAR officially enters the Italian market, drawing on seven decades of car‑making expertise to address diverse local mobility and lifestyle needs.

Five SUVs unveiled together, with product positioning covering multiple scenarios

The launch will showcase SUVs spanning three powertrain options: ICE (internal‑combustion engine), BEV (battery‑electric) and plug‑in hybrid (PHEV).

Three ICE‑powered models target finely‑defined market segments: BESTUNE B70S, featuring sporty styling and robust performance, caters to young users who prioritize handling and aesthetic appeal; BESTUNE T77, with compact dimensions and high space efficiency, is tailored for urban commutes and day‑to‑day family use; BESTUNE T90, boasting generous interior space, is ideal for long‑distance family road trips and intercity travel.

The new‑energy offerings are equally compelling: the JOYEE S04, a battery‑electric SUV purpose‑built for urban commuting, leverages restricted‑zone (ZTL) access and low energy consumption to address Italy’s urban mobility pain points. The JOYEE S08 plug‑in hybrid SUV delivers ultra‑long driving range and robust power output to banish range anxiety, tackling challenging mountain terrain and standing as the perfect option for all‑scenario family journeys.

More than a car unveiling, a brand experience journey

FAWCAR empowers the Italian market with its seven‑decade car‑making heritage and multi‑energy technology portfolio. Centered on local mobility scenarios, FAWCAR delivers locally‑adapted products, meets diversified demands and brings high‑quality, full‑coverage mobility solutions to local users.

Media, KOLs and automotive professionals from multiple fields will gather in Milan to witness FAWCAR’s entry into the Italian market. The brand will also reveal its sales‑and‑service network across Italy as well as delivery plans.

October 20, see you in Milan.

Hashtag: #FAWCAR #SUV #Milan

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