Feel the Love With iShopChangi This February With Flash Sales & More

#beyourbestlover this February as iShopChangi celebrates the month dedicated to love with a myriad of exciting offers to indulge in. Enjoy up to 75% off in sitewide discounts, on top of hard-to-miss deals!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 February 2023 – From 1 to 28 February 2023, prepare to be enamoured as iShopChangi celebrates romance and self-love this season. With flash sales, exclusive curated gifts and deals from best-selling brands, Jewel Changi Airport date night vouchers and more, travellers and non-travellers alike are bound to be struck by cupid’s arrow just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Make February Sweeter with 2.2 Flash Sale

Kicking things off for both non-travellers and travellers is the much-anticipated 2.2 flash sale accompanied by an array of sitewide vouchers and exclusive promotions — it’ll undoubtedly be a hot time to splurge! Not an iShopChangi member yet? Pucker up because there’s one more way to spread the love in the first week of February with an exclusive code for new sign-ups. Grab all that your heart desires by locking in these discount codes below!

2.2 Flash Sale From 1 – 5 Feb 2023 Code Description 22FLASH18 18% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50 22FLASH25 25% off* with min. spend S$1,000, capped at S$300

New User Special From 3 Jan – 5 Feb ISCNEW20 S$20 off* with min. spend S$79 Changi Pay From 1 – 5 Feb 2023 S$8 off* no min. spend^

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply

^ Stackable with 2.2 Flash Sale promo codes. Collect vouchers from ChangiPay and cart out to offset your purchase.

If love is the stuff of fairytales, where better to find your happily-ever-after than in the thrill of carting out a wide range of products, from health and wellness to beauty, with fabulous savings?

For those looking to treat themselves to some well-deserved self-care, iShopChangi has got you covered with beauty products like the Sulwhasoo Clarifying Mask 150ml Duo sold at S$54.45 (25% off the usual price of S$72.60). Paired with the Kinohimitsu [1 FOR 1] Detox Enzyme 30’s, going at S$49.90 (58% off the regular S$119.80 retail price), fill your beauty cabinets with must-haves for the absolute perfect pick-me-ups.

For a special treasure that will win the hearts of your significant other, the tried-and-true gift of electronics can never go wrong. Set any gamer’s heart afire with the Razer Deathadder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse. Designed with best-in-class ergonomics, this computer accessory will stun your valentine with how much game you’ve got at only S$24.90 (77% down from its usual price of S$109.90).

Don’t miss out on the 2.2 vouchers and stack them with an S$8 iShopChangi discount voucher from ChangiPay to offset your total cart amount!

Rediscover Love with Love BEAUTIQUE

Being your best lover is always worth the splurge! In celebration of Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day, embrace the gift of beauty with a curated collection of premium beauty treats from Estée Lauder, Clinique, La Mer, and more, while revelling in exciting deals on best-selling products from BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi. The perfect gifting destination of the season, check out the codes below to grab huge discounts on favourite beauty buys and spark some joy this V-day as you pave the way towards your special celebration.

Love BEAUTIQUE Sitewide Vouchers (For Travellers & Non-Travellers) From 1 – 28 Feb 2023 Code Description LOVE800 18% off* min. spend S$800, capped at S$200 Love BEAUTIQUE Sitewide Sale From 1 – 28 Feb 2023 Description 40% off* Duo Sets

Up to 72% off* Blockbuster Sets

30% off* any 3 products from Clinique or Origins Gift with Purchase^ Get exclusive Love BEAUTIQUE Gift Sleeve with Sticker Pack with any purchase

Receive S$50 Jewel Date Night Voucher and exclusive GWPs (worth S$116) with min. spend of S$320

Receive S$100 Jewel Date Night Voucher and exclusive GWPs (worth S$116) with min. spend of S$600

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply

^While stocks last

Enhance your beauty rituals with Estée Lauder’s [Buy 1 Gift 1] Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum 30ml worth S$137. Reduced by 50% from its original S$274, this beauty set comes paired with two of Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serums (30ml), and two complimentary mini versions (15ml) of it. But that’s not all! Spend S$200 worth of any products and receive a 3-piece Estée Lauder gift set worth S$79.

Skincare lovers have more to relish. Look forward to shaving 40% off* beauty sets like the Clinique [Perfect Duo] Hydrate and Brighten Set, which retails at S$103 (usual price S$171). Receive a 4-piece Clinique gift set worth S$70 with a minimum spend of S$80 on Clinique products. Another highlight for skincare lovers is the premium La Mer [Beauty Set] Little Luxuries Travel Set, at just S$300! Going at 40% off the usual price of S$500, buy three of the best-selling products from the luxury skincare and makeup brand for the price of two! The free La Mer Daily Pouch in Blue that comes with every La Mer purchase is just another romantic nod to the spirit of the holiday.

Treat Yourself in the Name of Love

With the best deals in town, incredible discounts on beauty sets from revered skincare brands, and more, iShopChangi is undoubtedly the place for gifts that remind you of love every day. Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before their flight, and conveniently pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Changi Airport. Alternatively, provide a Singapore residential address for delivery.

Non-travellers can cart out at duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a local residential address for delivery.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.