FinCEN identifies $8 billion in suspect overseas payments

The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has identified more than $8 billion in suspicious cross-border payments involving foreign agents of American money services businesses, warning that opaque settlement arrangements could conceal beneficiaries and facilitate financial crime.

The Treasury Department agency disclosed the findings in an October 30 alert, identifying potentially suspicious transactions between 2021 and 2025. Its analysis of Bank Secrecy Act filings highlighted vulnerabilities when overseas agents instruct US-based money transmitters to transfer funds to unrelated third parties.

FinCEN warned that such arrangements could enable money laundering, terrorist financing and other illicit activities when financial institutions lack sufficient information about payment recipients or commercial purposes. The $8 billion figure represents transactions identified through suspicious activity reporting, rather than money conclusively established as criminal proceeds.

The alert, designated FIN-2026-Alert009, urges banks and money services businesses to strengthen scrutiny of foreign-agent-directed transfers, particularly where payment instructions lack supporting documentation or appear inconsistent with established commercial relationships.

Under these arrangements, foreign agents can instruct American money transmitters to make payments to overseas entities described as suppliers, commercial partners or settlement counterparties. The domestic business subsequently uses its banking relationships to execute international transfers, potentially distancing the receiving bank from the underlying transaction.

FinCEN found that money transmitters and their banks sometimes possessed limited or contradictory information about foreign agents, ultimate recipients and transaction purposes. Such information gaps can undermine customer due diligence and transaction monitoring, particularly when payments pass through multiple jurisdictions.

The agency identified suspicious transfers involving foreign exchange houses in the United Arab Emirates, commercial banks and trading companies in China, and numerous recipients across East Africa. These geographical references identify transaction patterns requiring scrutiny, not evidence that businesses operating in those jurisdictions are inherently involved in wrongdoing.

Other warning signs included repeated payments in rounded dollar amounts, transfers to newly established companies and beneficiaries lacking an identifiable commercial relationship with the originating money transmitter.

FinCEN also observed funds arriving in domestic money transmitter accounts before being wired overseas within hours or days. Some arrangements effectively allowed foreign agents to use American businesses’ bank accounts to make payments on their behalf.

The agency disclosed instances where transferred funds ultimately benefited entities with identified connections to terrorist financing. It did not establish that every transaction within the broader suspicious payment total involved terrorism or another criminal offence.

Financial institutions were advised to examine transactions directed towards third parties outside existing agency agreements, particularly when foreign agents cannot provide credible invoices, contracts or purchase orders supporting the payments.

Additional concerns arise when agents provide vague explanations such as settlement, services or business expenses, or decline to disclose information about their licensing, regulatory status and anti-money laundering controls.

The warning also covers payments to entities whose business profiles appear inconsistent with the transactions involved. Examples include textile businesses, general trading companies, newly incorporated firms and enterprises without an identifiable online presence.

FinCEN specifically identified China, the UAE, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti among jurisdictions appearing in indicators of potentially suspicious third-party payment activity. Banks were encouraged to assess whether transfer destinations correspond with the customer populations and commercial activities normally served by individual money transmitters.

The regulator emphasised that no single warning indicator automatically establishes suspicious conduct. Institutions should consider transaction histories, prevailing commercial practices, available documentation and combinations of unusual characteristics before determining whether additional reporting is warranted.

Money services businesses remain responsible for maintaining risk-based anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing programmes, including appropriate oversight of their agents and counterparties. Their assessments should address third-party payment arrangements, jurisdictions involved and the nature of recipient businesses.

FinCEN also cautioned against treating the entire money services sector as uniformly high risk. Such businesses provide essential remittance services, particularly for underserved populations, and financial institutions should evaluate individual customers according to their circumstances.

The agency noted that the United States was the world’s largest source of personal remittances, with approximately $106.5 billion sent abroad during 2025, underscoring the importance of preserving legitimate international payment channels.

Banks serving money transmitters were advised to examine whether transfer volumes, destinations and settlement patterns match customers’ declared business activities. Unexplained deviations, especially when accompanied by inadequate supporting records, may warrant further investigation.

For suspicious activity reports connected with the alert, FinCEN requested the identifying term FIN2026FOREIGNAGENT in field two and the accompanying narrative, enabling regulators to identify relevant filings more efficiently across financial institutions and examine patterns of potentially related activity.