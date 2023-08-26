logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Friend.Tech Airdrop Guide & Layer 2 Bridging Launched on BingX

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2023 – BingX, a leading crypto platform, has unveiled a comprehensive airdrop guide for Friend.tech, aimed at simplifying the process of earning rewards from airdrops in the crypto industry. While airdrops offer exciting opportunities, the intricate nature of the industry often makes it challenging for traders to capitalize on these benefits. BingX’s new guide aims to empower users to navigate this complexity and maximize their gains. Bridging ETH from BingX wallet to friend.tech incurs a fixed fee of just 0.5USD, whereas moving ETH from the main net to Base and then to Friend.tech comes with a minimum cost of 3.5USD. This approach proves advantageous for traders keen on engaging with emerging friend.tech as it effectively reduces gas fees.
BingX’s airdrop guide offers users a step-by-step approach to participating in Friend.tech’s airdrop. The guide outlines the process of registering a Friend.tech account, binding a Twitter account, depositing ETH into the platform, and purchasing a “key” to unlock airdrop rewards. The guide also addresses the intricacies of the airdrop rules, trading volume generation, and the risks associated with the Friend.tech token.
BingX’s airdrop guide sheds light on the potential risks that participants need to be aware of. The guide emphasizes that the value of the Friend.tech token might lack substantial value, similar to other tokens like Blur. Users are encouraged to assess the risk of purchasing KOL (Key Opinion Leader) keys, which might not hold significant value. Additionally, the guide acknowledges the project’s vulnerabilities, such as content reliance on Twitter and the potential emergence of competing projects by prominent figures like Elon Musk.
As a prominent player in the crypto industry, BingX remains committed to empowering users with essential information and tools to thrive in the dynamic landscape. The launch of the airdrop guide for Friend.tech aligns with BingX’s mission to provide users with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions and navigate complex opportunities.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Trade crypto pairs like & . on BingX platform, suitable for all trader levels.

