Geely’s i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid Technology Offers a New Direction Vision for Gasoline-Powered Vehicles

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – Geely has introduced its i-HEV intelligent hybrid technology, bringing a new approach toa market long shaped by Toyota’s hybrid systems. Combining AI-based energy management with a high-output electric drive, a high-discharge-rate battery and a high-efficiency engine, the system is designed to improve fuel efficiency, driving performance, safety and reliability.

According to Geely Auto Group , the i-HEV engine achieves a peak thermal efficiency of 48.41%, which is the highest among engines currently in mass production. In a fuel-economy test, the Geely Emgrand i-HEV achieved combined fuel consumption of 2.22 L/100 km, a result that earned a Guinness World Records title.

The Geely i-HEV system uses an architecture designed to allow the engine and electric motors to operate independently, with electric propulsion to take the lead when condition allow. The system supports electric motor output of up to 230 kW. According to Geely Auto Group, electric drive accounts for more than 80% of driving time under the WLTC test cycles. The technology also supports pure-electric driving at speeds of up to 66 km/h and delivers a power response time of 10 milliseconds.

An AI-powered energy management platform adjusts the balance between engine and electric power based on driving conditions, improving overall vehicle energy efficiency by more than 10%. The system also supports intelligent cockpit systems and driver assistance features.

Geely i-HEV system also incorporates a patented power redundancy safety design intended to improve resilience. The engine, P1 motor, and P3 motor are configured to operate independently, allowing the vehicle to continue operating if one power source becomes unavailable.

Geely Auto Group is bringing i-HEV intelligent hybrid technology to multiple production models, including the Preface L Plus, Xingyue L, and Boyue L. The upcoming Xingyue L PLUS will be the first to feature the 2.0TD i-HEV intelligent hybrid system, combining an engine with a maximum output of 160 kW and a 230 kW P3 electric motor.

In markets where charging infrastructure remains limited and running costs are a priority, HEVs can offer a particle route to lower fuel consumption without requiring external charging. Geely Auto Group plans to introduce i-HEV-equipped models progressively across global markets, offering customers a full-hybrid option that combines lower fuel consumption with responsive electric-drive performance and advanced technologies.

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