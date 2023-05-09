Get Ready for More Magic at 7-Eleven: New Limited-Edition Disney 100th Anniversary Items Join Latest “Match & Go” Collectible Programme

New batch of must-have items added to the talk-of-the-town collection include a series of four Limited Edition Mix-It-up Lanyard Sets, Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hats, Pop-up Ears Umbrellas and Foldable Storage Box Set

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 May 2023 – 7-Eleven launched its exclusive “Match & Go” Collectible Programme in late April to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. This unique collection brings together eight excellent quality and great value 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets featuring eight beloved Disney and Pixar characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, Edna Mode, Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso and Alien. The collection has been incredibly popular, and 7-Eleven is excited to announce that more surprises on their way with the launch of more exciting items as part of its Match & Go collection. These include a series of four Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Sets, Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hats, Pop-up Ears Umbrellas and a Foldable Storage Box Set. Practical yet stylish, this new batch of items will drop at 7-Eleven on 10 May in limited quantities. Don’t miss your chance to bring the magic of Disney home and share it with your loved ones!

Match & Go with this cute yet practical series of four Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Sets!

Four different styles are available featuring some of your favourite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Donald Duck, Alien, Sulley, Lotso and Edna Mode! And the best part? You can take themEwith you on all your adventures!

Each Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set includes three cool accessories: a cord phone strap, a pompom charm, and two Disney character clips. And with four different colour straps available, you can mix and match to create a variety of awesome looks for any occasion. This phone lanyard is not only stylish, but practical too. It can be extended up to 160cm and adjusted to your preferred length for convenient neck or cross-body use. This makes it perfect for anyone, regardless of body type or style preference. What’s more, you can also pair and attach the accessories from your 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets for even more fun and fashion possibilities. Just clip them on and you’re good to go!

Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set Product Details:

1. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Mickey Mouse and Chip ‘n Dale Get ready to mix it up with Mickey and Chip ‘n Dale! This lanyard set is the perfect way to add a little personality to your style. The black cord strap with its red stripe pattern and red pom-pom charm is great for dark and stylish outfits. Plus, the two clips are compatible with most phone cases, so you can keep switching up your look with either design. Complete the look and pair with accessories from your 3-in-1 Match & Go Set for the ultimate fashion statement! 2. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Stitch and Donald Duck Stitch and Donald Duck both love blue, so the cord phone strap comes in a light blue with white stripes and a turquoise pom-pom charm, perfect for both men and women. The clips will not interfere when you need to charge your phone and the 7mm thick cord strap is more than sturdy enough to hang the pouch of your 3-in-1 Match & Go Set from. From now on, you can carry your tissues, phone and more together without worry! 3. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Alien and Sulley Alien and Sulley feature in this lovely purple set, accented with blue stripes and a pink pom-pom for a bright and colourful look. The set pairs perfectly with the 3-in-1 Match & Go Set for a cute yet practical addition to your travel, hiking or outdoor gear. With this set, you’ll always have your favourite characters by your side! 4. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Lotso and Edna Mode This set features a sweet macaron pink and purple colour scheme that is sure to be popular with anyone who loves all things cute! It comes with two different character clips, Lotso and Edna Mode, that add a touch of personality. When it’s time to go out for lunch, simply attach the lightweight card holder from the 3-in-1 Match & Go Set to the cord strap, and easily store your Octopus card and credit cards inside! This must-have set is super convenient and practical for anyone always on the go. CAUTION We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Product may contain small parts, not suitable for children under 4 years old.

This product contains cord which presents a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision required.

USE AND CARE Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Wipe clean only. Only use water with mild soap. Remove the soap residue by using damp cloth.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set Collectible Programme details: Stamp distribution details:

From now until 6 June 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*. Redemption details:

From 10 May (7am) to 9 June 2023, customers can redeem two Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Sets randomly with 8 stamps plus $128 or one Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set randomly with 8 stamps plus $78. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 10 May to 12 May 2023 (3 days in total). Item redemption period in store: From 10 May (7am) to 15 May 2023, yuu Members can redeem one Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $58. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Have fun with four Disney characters on these two cute Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hats!

When it comes to spring and summer days out, these two “Pop-up Reversible Bucket Hats” are simply a must-have! The designs of the two hats feature four lovely Disney characters: Lotso, Sulley, Stitch, and Alien. The bucket hats are reversible, with different characters and colours on each side. One side features the pop-up ear design, while the other side is decorated with an embroidered patch. Simply flip the hat to switch designs depending on your mood or outfit – you’ve got two hats in one! The hats are made from 100% polyester and have a circumference of approximately 59cm. They’re super practical and suitable for all, regardless of gender, and can be paired with a variety of outfits.

Pop-up Reversible Bucket Hat Product Details:

1. Pop-up Reversible Bucket Hat — Lotso and Sulley One side of the bucket hat comes in Lotso’s iconic pink colour and features his mischievous pop-up ears, ideal for bold outfits, going to parties, or visiting theme parks. The other side is in a simple Japanese-style beige with a cute, embroidered patch, offering a subtle yet adorable look that will go with a variety of different outfits. With one hat offering two completely different styles, it’s definitely a high-quality, great value choice. 2. Pop-up Reversible Bucket Hat — Stitch and Alien Want to hang out with Stitch and have Alien by your side? Simply flip this bucket to make both dreams come true! The reversible design features both iconic characters – one side showcasing Stitch’s playful expression and signature blue colour, complete with his adorable long ears. The other side comes in a low-key navy blue and decorated with an embroidered patch of Alien, perfect for pairing with dark or denim outfits. This hat will be sure to complete your look! CAUTION This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. USE AND CARE Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

For liquid spills, do not wipe directly. First use a paper towel to absorb the moisture, then use a damp cloth with a mild cleaning agent to wipe it clean.

When using a vacuum cleaner, please use a standard suction nozzle and do not use a rotating suction head.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hat Redemption Details:

From 10 May (7am) to 9 June 2023 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hat for $89 or 9,000 yuu Points plus $35. Customers can choose their favourite design. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Alien and Chip ‘n Dale Pop-up Ears Umbrellas – your best friend, rain or shine!

Chip ‘n Dale and Alien transform into two Pop-up Ear Umbrellas ­– to accompany you on both rainy and sunny days! These long umbrellas provide UV protection and have a J-shaped handle. The bright blue and green of Alien’s umbrella will turn heads, together with its pop-up Alien motif on the top, making it super cute. The earth-toned Chip ‘n Dale umbrella also features a pop-up motif of Chip ‘n Dale, with their ears sticking up for an extra adorable touch. These umbrellas score high in both quality and style, making them a must-have for all Disney fans!

Pop-up Ears Umbrella Product Details:

1. Pop-up Ears Umbrella – Alien This design comes in an eye-catching blue and green colour scheme with multiple images of Alien printed on the canopy. The top of the umbrella features a pop-up Alien motif, which makes the umbrella stand out even more and fun to use even on rainy days. 2. Pop-up Ears Umbrella – Chip ‘n Dale Featuring earthy tones, this Chip ‘n Dale design umbrella has the images of your favourite chipmunks and an array of acorns printed on its surface. The umbrella also features a pop-up Chip ‘n Dale motif on top of the canopy, which will definitely turn heads on rainy days. CAUTION This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. USE AND CARE Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage. Pop-up Ears Umbrella Redemption Details:

From 10 May (7am) to 9 June 2023 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one Pop-up Ears Umbrella for $149 or 9,000 yuu Points plus $95. Customers can choose their favourite design. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Keep your home tidy with the Foldable Storage Box Set

Got a lot of clutter at home but don’t know where to start organising? The Foldable Storage Box Set includes three colourful boxes featuring Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and Chip ‘n Dale designs in two different sizes, perfect for little ones to organise their toys and belongings. The boxes can be neatly stacked, or the two small boxes can be placed on top of the larger one for even more convenient storage. With handles on either end, they are easy to carry and save space. A new household essential to keep things neat and tidy!

Foldable Storage Box Set Product Details:

1. Foldable Storage Box ­– Chip ‘n Dale With its brown colour scheme, this storage box is ideal for storing clothes. This larger-sized box measures approximately 37.5cm in length, 27.5cm in width, and 12cm in height, and can be stacked as needed depending on the available space. 2. Foldable Storage Box ­– Monsters, Inc.



This bright blue and green box, decorated with Sulley and Boo, is full of fun. This smaller box measures approximately 27.6cm in length, 18.8cm in width, and 12cm in height – it’s perfect for storing art supplies and keeping your room neat and tidy. 3. Foldable Storage Box ­– Toy Story With a red, yellow and orange colour scheme, this box features Lotso and Forky from Toy Story. Measuring approximately 27.6cm in length, 18.8cm in width, and 12cm in height, it is foldable for easy storage, and can hold a variety of items, such as building blocks, toys and books CAUTION This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. USE AND CARE Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Please use a vacuum cleaner regularly for cleaning.

For liquid spills, do not wipe directly. First use a paper towel to absorb the moisture, then use a damp cloth with a mild cleaning agent to wipe it clean.

When using a vacuum cleaner, please use a standard suction nozzle and do not use a rotating suction head.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Foldable Storage Box Set Redemption Details:

From 10 May (7am) to 9 June 2023 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one Foldable Storage Box Set for $199 or 9,000 yuu Points plus $139. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #Disney100

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.