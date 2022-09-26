GO ON A JOURNEY WITH DUMPLING THE TIGER & LI: Small Luxury Hotels of the World unveils its first artist collaboration to inspire transformational travel

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 26 September 2022 – Following Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s (SLH) recent brand campaign to help guests transcend their comfort zones and expand their holiday horizons, the luxury hotel brand has unveiled its first artist collaboration with Malaysian artist Beatrice Oh, whose storybook characters “Dumpling the Tiger and Li” will invite viewers to follow them on transcending travel adventures around the world, inspiring life-changing journeys of their own.

Through a series of illustrations, Dumpling the Tiger and Li tells a story about an unexpected adventure and friendship between two very different individuals who set off on a worldwide expedition in search of Dumpling’s home. In the process, the dauntless duo will traverse diverse destinations, try out new activities, and get acquainted with the local communities as they try to find out where Dumpling’s home may be. Viewers are invited to join in their whimsical adventures via social media and encouraged to take a step to go on new travel adventures on their own. There will also be limited edition Dumpling the Tiger memorabilia and complimentary stays at SLH hotels to be given away.

To spark conversations between like-minded individuals, the brand will also launch a set of 16 free-to-use travel-themed stickers on GIPHY (search via the keyword “slh”), which can be used when sharing on Instagram Stories. A similar set of travel stickers will also be available for free on Whatsapp, LINE and WeChat.

“Dumpling the Tiger was created as a little love letter to my place of origin – Malaysia, to bring out the culture and warmth of the people I grew up with,” said Beatrice Oh. “I hope the story brings readers some form of simple escapism and joy where we are free to roam about with a wild animal through familiar and new landscapes beyond.”

Richard Hyde, managing director, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said: “SLH champions the imaginative and diverse voices that help shape our collective and brings inspiration to the world of wanderlust. Every interaction is personal and authentic, not only forging intimate connections with a place and its people, but also how these travel experiences can positively transform and enhance the traveller’s life through reflection and self-growth. Dumpling and Li are relatable characters for the brand to showcase standout experiences at our characterful collection of hotels in unusual places, giving users a window into the world out there waiting for them to explore, and in the process, enrich their inner lives.”

Mini Storybook: How Dumpling & Li’s travel adventures began…

Be part of their adventures with these free-to-use stickers

Artist Illustrations

Illustrations showcasing standout experiences and destinations

at SLH hotels will be unveiled monthly on social media till end of 2022

SOWAKA, Kyoto, Japan

Restored from a machiya townhouse from the early 20th century, Sowaka Kyoto effuses ethereal elegance in its luxurious space combining Japanese tradition with modernity. Apart from being in the vicinity of Kyoto’s iconic spots such as Gion and Yasaka Jinja, Sowaka arranges for temple visits that are not usually open to the public, as well as Zazen meditation sessions led by monks from Kanza Kyoto 「閑坐京都」 in the comfort of your room.

Hotel Gajoen, Tokyo, Japan

A unique “museum hotel” with a 90-year history as an exclusive wedding and dining venue, Hotel Gajoen is renowned for its 2,500 pieces of Japanese masterpieces, and guest rooms modelled after tea rooms. Historical touches and beautiful artworks can be found around every corner, but the highlight is the stunning Japanese garden surrounding its premises. Complete with waterfalls and a lively koi pond, it is the backdrop to countless momentous occasions and joyful memories for many Japanese and visitors from afar.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World:

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We’ve personally visited, vetted, and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community – join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.

About the artist:

Beatrice Oh is a full-time artist illustrator based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She loves creating stories and illustrations with watercolour and colour pencils. Drawing inspiration from her life experiences, Beatrice’s work taps into authentic emotions of the human spirit surrounded with elements of whimsical childhood nostalgia, the celebration of milestones and playfulness. Dumpling the Tiger was born out of an adventure the artist longs to take – both in the content but also in the act of creating. The audacity to combine both boundless bravery and endless curiosity makes the ambiguity of what the future holds so much more compelling and exciting for her. In real life, the talented artist has an orange-coloured cat named Hansa who tries to sneak into her suitcase every chance it gets.