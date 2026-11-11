Goldman Sachs and Citi earmark $270 million for stablecoin

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and other major financial institutions are understood to have committed about $270 million to a joint stablecoin venture that plans to issue a digital token pegged to the US dollar.

The funding is intended to cover five years of operating expenses for the proposed issuer, internally known as Project Faro. The company is expected to be incorporated in the United States, although the consortium has not publicly confirmed the financing arrangements or disclosed individual contributions.

Banco Santander and Deutsche Bank are among the institutions associated with the commitments. The venture brings together 21 banks, investment managers and other financial firms, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, UBS, Fidelity Investments and Japan’s MUFG Bank.

The participants are seeking a chief executive as they prepare to establish the company and pursue a commercial launch during the first half of 2027. Project Faro remains a working name, with the final corporate identity yet to be announced.

The funding figure represents a significant operational commitment beyond the consortium’s previously disclosed plans. However, the amount should not be confused with the reserves required to support the value of the stablecoin once issued. Those assets would need to underpin the tokens in circulation separately from the company’s operating budget.

The consortium announced on 1 September that its members had agreed to establish a company during the second half of 2026, subject to closing conditions. It outlined plans for an initial dollar-denominated stablecoin, followed potentially by tokens linked to other Group of Seven currencies, with the euro identified as the first priority.

The proposed product is intended for payments and settlement across wholesale, institutional and retail markets. The participating institutions have identified cross-border transfers and settlement of digital asset transactions as potential applications, although they have not disclosed detailed commercial terms or confirmed which blockchain networks will be supported.

Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a relatively fixed value against an underlying asset, commonly the dollar. Their usefulness in transferring funds across blockchain networks has attracted banks seeking faster settlement options, but maintaining the peg depends on the quality and availability of the supporting reserves and effective redemption arrangements.

The planned issuer would enter a market dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. Together, the two tokens account for roughly 85 per cent of a global stablecoin market valued at about $290 billion. Their established circulation and trading relationships present a substantial competitive hurdle for new entrants.

The banking consortium could draw on existing corporate customers, payments infrastructure and international distribution networks. Nevertheless, its ability to secure adoption will depend on pricing, interoperability, regulatory approvals and whether customers see advantages over existing payment systems and established stablecoins.

The group has stated that it intends to comply with the United States’ GENIUS Act and the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation wherever applicable. Those frameworks impose requirements on eligible issuers and reserve arrangements, although the consortium has not announced that its proposed issuer has obtained regulatory authorisation.

The GENIUS Act, enacted in 2025, established a federal framework for payment stablecoins, including rules governing reserves and disclosures. The European regime separately sets conditions for issuing asset-referenced and electronic-money tokens. Compliance across jurisdictions will be important if Project Faro proceeds with its stated ambition to operate internationally.

The group includes institutions headquartered across North America, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Other participants named in its September announcement include Capital One, PNC Financial Services, Scotiabank, TD Bank Group, WisdomTree, BBVA, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Lloyds Banking Group, Rabobank, Sirius International Holding and Standard Bank.

The consortium expanded from an initial group of 10 banks that began exploring reserve-backed digital money in October 2025. Its September statement described a proposed token backed one-for-one by reserves and available on public blockchains, but did not identify a reserve custodian, token name or issuing technology partner.

The consortium has also not detailed how voting rights, ownership stakes or responsibilities for managing the proposed issuer would be allocated among its members. These arrangements remain important operational questions for a venture involving institutions operating under different regulatory jurisdictions.

No breakdown of the reported $270 million commitment has been made public, and the participants have not specified whether the financing will take the form of equity or another arrangement. The September announcement also made the company’s establishment conditional on completing the necessary closing procedures.