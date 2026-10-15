Google cuts quantum computing errors fortyfold with Willow

Google has demonstrated a quantum computing technique that reduces errors approximately 40-fold, marking a significant advance towards building powerful, reliable quantum computers capable of performing complex calculations.

The breakthrough, announced on Thursday by Google’s Quantum AI research team, involves a technique called magic state cultivation, tested on the company’s Willow quantum processor. Findings published in the scientific journal Science show that the approach achieved 99.99% logical fidelity for specialised quantum states essential to advanced computation.

The development addresses one of the biggest technical obstacles facing quantum computing: producing sufficiently reliable quantum operations without consuming excessive hardware resources. Google’s researchers demonstrated that carefully controlled error detection could substantially improve the quality of quantum states required for sophisticated calculations.

Magic states are specialised quantum resources that enable operations beyond those available through standard error-corrected quantum circuits. These operations are necessary for universal quantum computing, which would allow machines to execute a broad range of algorithms rather than narrowly defined experimental tasks.

Producing such states reliably has proved difficult because quantum information is exceptionally vulnerable to interference, imperfect controls and environmental disturbances. Conventional techniques for preparing high-quality magic states can require extensive additional computing capacity, making practical quantum systems substantially larger and more expensive.

Google’s cultivation method offers an alternative by progressively improving quantum states while detecting and rejecting errors. The experimental process produces more reliable states through coordinated measurements and error-correction procedures rather than relying exclusively on conventional resource-intensive purification methods.

Researchers achieved a logical fidelity of approximately 0.9999 for T-states, a particular class of magic states needed to perform computational operations known as non-Clifford gates. The result represents a substantial improvement over the corresponding states produced without cultivation.

The experiment nevertheless involved an important limitation. Only approximately 8% of cultivation attempts were retained, meaning the procedure rejected most attempts while selecting those meeting its reliability requirements.

That distinction matters because improving the accuracy of individual quantum states does not automatically establish that the overall computing process is more efficient. Researchers must also account for rejected attempts, hardware requirements and the time needed to produce usable states.

The study additionally demonstrated the transfer of cultivated quantum states between different error-correction codes, including integration with a surface-code architecture. Such transfers are important because future quantum processors will need to combine different computational operations while maintaining protection against errors.

Google’s findings provide experimental support for an approach previously developed through theoretical research. The demonstration establishes that magic state cultivation can operate on superconducting quantum hardware rather than remaining confined to mathematical models and computer simulations.

The advance does not mean Google has produced a commercially useful, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Considerably larger systems, sustained error correction and reliable execution of extensive algorithms remain necessary before the technology can support demanding industrial applications.

Quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, which exploit quantum mechanical properties to process information differently from conventional binary computing systems. Their potential advantages are particularly relevant to certain scientific calculations involving molecules, materials and complex physical interactions.

However, physical qubits are susceptible to errors, requiring multiple components and sophisticated correction methods to preserve information. Producing reliable logical operations therefore remains central to efforts to develop machines capable of solving problems beyond the practical reach of conventional computers.

The latest demonstration builds on Google’s Willow research programme, which has concentrated on improving quantum error correction and developing processors that can maintain increasingly reliable quantum information.

Google previously demonstrated that expanding appropriately designed error-corrected quantum systems could suppress logical errors, addressing a fundamental challenge that had constrained the technology’s development.

The cultivation experiment tackles a related but distinct problem: enabling the additional operations required for general-purpose quantum algorithms without imposing prohibitive resource demands.

Researchers studying fault-tolerant quantum architectures have identified magic state preparation as a potentially substantial component of total hardware costs. Reducing that burden could affect the size and operating requirements of future quantum processors, although practical savings remain to be established at scale.

The research involved scientists including Emma Rosenfeld, Craig Gidney, Gabrielle Roberts, Alexis Morvan and Alexandre Bourassa. Their experimental work combined state preparation, error detection, code switching and specialised measurements designed to assess the reliability of the resulting quantum states.

The reported fidelity measurement incorporated a fault-tolerant verification protocol, providing a method for evaluating the prepared states while accounting for errors in the measurement process itself.