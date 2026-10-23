Governor Mathur’s vegetarian kitchen directive draws political criticism

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Newly sworn-in Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur has triggered a political controversy by directing that only vegetarian food be prepared in the Lok Bhavan kitchen, prompting criticism from the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) over dietary freedom and cultural diversity.

The directive, issued ahead of Mathur assuming office on Friday, October 23, prohibits the preparation of meat and fish in the official kitchen at the Governor’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Mathur, a former Governor of Sikkim and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, follows a strictly vegetarian diet.

Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal strongly criticised the decision, alleging that it represented an attempt to introduce the Sangh Parivar’s ideological agenda into the constitutional institution. He argued that personal dietary preferences should not determine the food choices available within a public establishment.

Venugopal said the Governor was entitled to follow his own dietary practices but questioned whether those preferences should govern arrangements for employees and visitors. He demanded withdrawal of the restriction, describing food choices as an important aspect of individual liberty and Keralam’s pluralistic culture.

The Congress leader maintained that the state’s culinary traditions reflected its diverse communities, with fish and meat forming an integral part of everyday diets. He accused the Governor of disregarding these traditions and attempting to impose a particular understanding of acceptable food practices.

The CPM also faced the controversy from the standpoint of cultural diversity and individual choice, with objections focusing on the appropriateness of imposing vegetarian requirements within an official institution. The criticism added a political dimension to what Lok Bhavan authorities presented as an internal catering arrangement.

Officials associated with Lok Bhavan, however, clarified that the restriction applied exclusively to food prepared in the official kitchen and did not extend to employees’ personal meals. Staff members remain free to bring non-vegetarian food from home or purchase meals outside the premises.

The clarification sought to distinguish the Governor’s dietary requirements from any broader prohibition on consuming meat or fish within the establishment. Officials maintained that no restrictions had been imposed on the personal eating habits of employees.

The distinction is significant because the kitchen primarily caters to the Governor, his personal staff and a limited number of officials. Other employees generally make their own arrangements for meals. Visitors attending official functions will also be served vegetarian dishes under the revised arrangements.

Venugopal nevertheless argued that a constitutional office should respect the social practices of the state in which it operates. He contended that the Governor’s individual preferences could be accommodated without changing the institution’s wider catering arrangements.

His criticism extended beyond the immediate administrative decision. He alleged that the restriction reflected a broader political effort to influence personal behaviour through dietary regulations. Those allegations remain political assertions rather than established consequences of the kitchen directive.

The dispute also raised questions about the distinction between institutional hospitality and personal choice. While the Governor can determine his own meals, critics questioned whether the same preference should dictate what an official kitchen may prepare for others.

Lok Bhavan authorities have not indicated that employees would face disciplinary action for consuming non-vegetarian food. Nor has any general prohibition on bringing meat or fish into the premises been established through the clarification issued by officials.

The controversy emerged on the day Mathur took the oath as Keralam’s 29th Governor. Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen administered the oath at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.

Mathur succeeded Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu. The change also marks a departure from catering arrangements under Arlekar, when fish dishes were permitted in the official kitchen.

Non-vegetarian dishes were likewise prepared during the tenure of former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Officials have indicated that vegetarian food was already being served at certain official receptions before Mathur assumed charge.

Arrangements for the new Governor’s meals also include preparations for Rajasthani-style vegetarian cuisine, reflecting his dietary preferences and home state’s culinary traditions. Mathur previously served as Governor of Sikkim before his appointment to Keralam.