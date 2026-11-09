Gulf states formalise joint railway operating framework

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gulf Cooperation Council states signed an agreement in Bahrain on Sunday to coordinate construction and operation of their regional railway network, which is 55.92 per cent complete and targeted to become fully operational by December 2030.

The agreement establishes common obligations for the six member countries and sets out arrangements for integrating national railway systems into a cross-border network carrying passengers and freight. The GCC Railways Authority will coordinate implementation, monitor progress and work with governments to address technical and operational obstacles.

The signing took place at Riffa Palace on November 8 in the presence of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and transport ministers from the member states. Bahrain hosted the ceremony during its presidency of the GCC Supreme Council.

The completion figure reflects the authority’s assessment of progress across the regional project rather than confirmation that more than half of the proposed international services are already operating. The December 2030 date remains a target, with national construction programmes and cross-border arrangements still requiring coordination.

The general agreement covers implementation schedules, operating responsibilities, technical compatibility and safety requirements. It also provides for common standards intended to allow trains to move between national systems without incompatible infrastructure or operating procedures interrupting services.

The framework assigns responsibilities to participating countries and strengthens their coordination with the GCC Railways Authority. The authority is expected to follow implementation milestones and identify obstacles that could affect connections between national networks, while the GCC General Secretariat continues supporting cooperation among governments.

Albudaiwi described the agreement as an important step towards integrating Gulf transport systems and regulating railway operations across the bloc. He said an interoperable network would facilitate movement between member states and support wider economic links, while acknowledging the work of national project teams and the regional railway authority.

The proposed network is intended to connect Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Its links would serve industrial and commercial centres, ports and logistics facilities, allowing rail transport to complement existing road and maritime freight services.

GCC officials expect the system to improve the movement of goods across borders and offer an additional option for passenger journeys. Those benefits depend on the completion of national sections, functioning border connections and agreed operating procedures, rather than the signing of the framework alone.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince said cooperation between member states was essential to developing transport and communications networks and improving their efficiency. He highlighted the railway’s potential contribution to trade, logistics and investment, and called for continued coordination and exchanges of expertise among the participating authorities.

The meeting brought together officials responsible for aligning national infrastructure decisions with the broader regional timetable, including questions of operational readiness, network interfaces and coordination between railway administrations. The agreement was signed alongside a meeting of GCC transport ministers in Manama. Their discussions included the railway project’s 2026 implementation and operations progress report and findings from a study of the proposed operating plan, according to the GCC Railways Authority.

Qatar’s participation was confirmed by its government, which said the agreement establishes mechanisms to overcome implementation obstacles and align technical and operating requirements. It also specifies national responsibilities and includes a timetable for execution and operation, alongside shared safety and interoperability provisions.

The regional project must connect rail systems at different stages of development. Saudi Arabia and the UAE already operate substantial domestic freight railway infrastructure, while other planned cross-border sections require additional construction and coordination. The proposed connection between the UAE and Oman is being developed separately through the Hafeet Rail venture.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are also working towards a railway connection, a component needed to integrate the island kingdom into the wider network. Its development will have to fit the regional specifications agreed by the participating governments.

Officials have presented the railway as a means of providing safer, more economical and environmentally sustainable transport. Such outcomes will depend on actual service patterns, passenger demand, freight volumes and operating performance once the cross-border routes enter service.

The GCC Railways Authority said the ministerial meeting also considered the results of work on the network’s operating plan, reflecting the need to align future services with infrastructure development. The meeting was chaired by Bahrain and attended by the authority’s director-general, Mohammed bin Fahd Al Shabrami.