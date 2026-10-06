HID Enhances FARGO® DTC Printer Line to Help Organizations Issue Faster, More Secure ID Cards

Upgrades improve print quality, strengthen security and simplify ID card issuance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – HID, a global leader in trusted identity solutions, is rolling out enhancements across its FARGO® DTC ID card printers, including the DTC1250e, DTC4500e and DTC1500 models, to help organizations issue secure, professional-quality ID cards faster, with less IT support and the ability to easily scale as needs evolve.

Organizations that issue ID cards — from schools and healthcare systems to government offices, corporate campuses and others — need printers that are easy to operate, produce consistently high-quality credentials and keep pace with growing security requirements. The latest enhancements address each of those priorities.

Built to Print: Faster, Sharper Output and Stronger Security

Speed and reliability are essential for high-volume credential issuance. Printing more cards in less time with fewer interruptions, these printers have been updated with newer, faster hardware and electronics platforms. Support for high-capacity ribbons also streamlines the issuance workflow and maintains high productivity, reducing reloads and lost time. For front-desk and HR staff who issue dozens of badges a day, this means shorter lines and less time waiting on a stalled print job.

“We’ve been at this for a long time. For more than three decades, organizations have trusted us to power their ID badging programs,” said Apryl Erickson, VP and Head of FARGO. “With thousands of printers in the field worldwide, we’re excited to build on that legacy by delivering enhanced solutions that provide greater value to our end users and support their mission-critical issuance processes.”

Card quality matters just as much as issuance speed. With 300 x 600 dpi resolution, an enhanced color profile and adjustable K-panel printing, organizations benefit from having professional-quality ID cards that look sharper, have crisper text, cleaner logos and more accurate color.

When an organization issues credentials, they need to enhance card security and safeguard cardholder data. As such, all DTC printers offer enhanced AES-256-GCM encryption and resin scramble data protection. On the DTC1500 and DTC4500e, a built-in, customizable watermark overlay adds a layer of security at no added cost.

Built to Last: Secure, Reliable, Sustainable Performance and Less Downtime

Reliable and sustainable, the enhancedDTC printers are backed by three-year product warranties, provide ongoing printer health monitoring and are specifically engineered for efficient energy use.

Organizations also need to keep operator maintenance low. An integrated diagnostic utility and Color Assist tool are now built directly into the printer driver, so common issues can be identified and resolved without a support call. An optional OLED SmartScreen on the DTC1250e further simplifies day-to-day operation, helping non-technical staff be productive from day one with no IT ticket required.

Built for More: Room to Grow Without Starting Over

Programs rarely remain static, and organizations need to scale as their needs grow without incurring the cost of new hardware. FARGO DTC printers offer field-upgradable dual-side printing and encoding options that let organizations start with what they need and add capabilities later, without having to buy new base hardware, as programs expand.

These upgrades build on more than 30 years of DTC printing expertise. The portfolio also integrates with HID’s broader ecosystem for access control and identity management, helping organizations expand their credentialing programs as needs evolve. The DTC1500 and DTC4500e are also compatible with FARGO Connect™, a secure, cloud-based card printing platform that provides real-time fleet visibility.

The enhanced DTC printer portfolio is commercially available now. Product availability for enhanced FARGO DTC1250e and DTC4500e printers is slated for late October/early November, varying by region. Enhanced FARGO DTC1500 units will follow later in Q4 2026.

Building on these enhancements, HID plans to further expand the FARGO DTC portfolio later this year with a streamlined, single-sided printer designed for organizations with lower-volume issuance needs. It will not be available in the United States and Canada. It will be offered only in select regions outside these markets. The new model will bring the same reliability and ease of use while providing an accessible entry point into the broader FARGO portfolio.

FARGO printers are available through HID’s partner and distributor network.

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About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

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