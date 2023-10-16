logo
HomeIndia PoliticsHiranandani denies ‘cash for query’ involvement
India Politics
0 likes

Hiranandani denies ‘cash for query’ involvement

mahua moitra parliament 167584964016x9 1

The Hiranandani group has distanced itself from the row that has broken out after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker demanding action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporate group gave a statement in response to a query from Moneycontrol. “These allegations have no merit. We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said an official spokesperson of the Hiranandani group.

The allegation against Moitra by Dubey is that she purportedly asked questions in Parliament in exchange for gifts and cash from the Hiranandani group, and has targeted the Prime Minister and Home Minister in an attempt to link them to the Adani group. Moitra has rubbished the claims.

 

 

A Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai sent a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 14, asking for lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against Moitra on charges of corruption and money laundering. Dehadrai has submitted a copy of his complaint to Dubey and the Lok Sabha Speaker as well.

Dubey, in his complaint, has cited Dehadrai’s letter and has termed the matter as the re-emergence of the nasty ‘cash for query’ in Parliament. Dehadrai’s claim is that approximately 50 questions in Parliament, of the total 61 posted by Moitra, pertain to protecting the business interests of the Hiranandani group. Dubey has told the Speaker that this is a case of ‘breach of privilege’ and criminal offence as well and sought action.

With inputs from News18

The post Hiranandani denies ‘cash for query’ involvement first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Just in:
Designing Logos for the Digital Era: Online Platforms and Strategies // Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Expand North Star 2023, world’s largest startup exhibition and conference // Israel ready for attack on Gaza by air, sea, land // TECOM reports 20% rise in start-up funding // Octa sponsors high-level teaching material and covers IGCSE exam fees for students from Ideas Academy // Israel plans to invade Gaza and wipe out Hamas leadership // Adhir Ranjan rides into a daredevil helmet soup // Hiranandani denies ‘cash for query’ involvement // Cong claims MP CM sensing BJP’s defeat // Sops to burden new MP govt with Rs 50,000-cr ‘freebie bill’ // Developing Countries Have To Take Seriously Who Report On Possibility Of Deadly X // Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect civilians over phone // Mann accuses Opposition of running away from debate // Nobel Laureate Claudia Goldin’s Work Has Big Relevance To Indian Policy Makers // Cong releases 1st list for MP, C’garh, Telangana // Hamas-Israel Armed Conflict Brings Fresh Risks To World Economy // Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival // Etiqa Insurance Singapore’s “With You for the Ride” Campaign Embeds Itself in Singaporeans’ Daily Lives // Bupa Hong Kong’s Office Awarded LEED Gold Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices // Tea connection between Turkey and China’s Belt & Road //