Hiranandani denies ‘cash for query’ involvement

The Hiranandani group has distanced itself from the row that has broken out after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker demanding action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.

The corporate group gave a statement in response to a query from Moneycontrol. “These allegations have no merit. We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said an official spokesperson of the Hiranandani group.

The allegation against Moitra by Dubey is that she purportedly asked questions in Parliament in exchange for gifts and cash from the Hiranandani group, and has targeted the Prime Minister and Home Minister in an attempt to link them to the Adani group. Moitra has rubbished the claims.

Also welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts.Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 15, 2023

A Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai sent a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 14, asking for lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against Moitra on charges of corruption and money laundering. Dehadrai has submitted a copy of his complaint to Dubey and the Lok Sabha Speaker as well.

Dubey, in his complaint, has cited Dehadrai’s letter and has termed the matter as the re-emergence of the nasty ‘cash for query’ in Parliament. Dehadrai’s claim is that approximately 50 questions in Parliament, of the total 61 posted by Moitra, pertain to protecting the business interests of the Hiranandani group. Dubey has told the Speaker that this is a case of ‘breach of privilege’ and criminal offence as well and sought action.