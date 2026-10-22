Hisential Clinics Singapore Advocates Doctor-Led Men’s Health Screening Ahead of Movember 2026

The Orchard Road clinic outlines a goal-based alternative to off-the-shelf test packages*

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Hisential Clinics Singapore, a doctor-led health screening and men’s health clinic at Mandarin Gallery, Orchard Road, has outlined its goal-based approach to men’s preventive health ahead of Movember 2026. As consumer platforms market standardised blood test panels directly to the public, the clinic is highlighting the role of doctor-led risk stratification, physical examination and long-term follow-up in effective health screening. Group Medical Director Dr Julian Ng is available for interviews during November to discuss the approach.

Each November, Movember campaigns encourage men to see a doctor. Health outcomes for men, however, have been slow to improve, according to the clinic. The clinic attributes this gap partly to preventive health having followed a consumerist route. Digital wellness platforms now sell blood tests the way meal-kit apps sell dinners: a panel is selected, purchased and delivered. Screening is packaged like phone plans, tiered and compared by item counts. The underlying assumption is that a health check is a product.

“The first question we ask is not which package are you here for. It is what is the goal,” Dr Ng said. “A thirty-five-year-old with a family history of heart disease and a fit fifty-year-old with none do not need the same tests. They need the same conversation. Everything that follows, what we test, what we watch, when we see you again, is built backwards from that answer.”

The clinical case against off-the-shelf testing is straightforward: medicine is not just blood tests. A number on a report means different things in different bodies. The same cholesterol reading can be reassuring for one man and a warning for another, depending on his age, family history, blood pressure, and what a doctor finds on examination.

This is risk stratification, and it is why the physical examination still matters in an age of app-ordered panels. A murmur heard through a stethoscope, a detail no mail-order test captures, can change how a doctor interprets a cholesterol reading and what target is appropriate for that patient. Without the examination and the history, screening becomes numbers without medical context.

“Men come to us carrying printouts from testing platforms, sometimes anxious over a value that means very little for them, sometimes reassured by one that should have prompted more questions,” Dr Ng said. “A blood test is a tool, not a diagnosis. It only becomes medicine when somebody takes the time to place it in the context of the person standing in front of them.”

The men who avoid screening appointments are often disciplined in other areas of life, the clinic has observed. What they avoid is being processed: selecting a package from a menu and leaving with numbers nobody explained.

Hisential’s answer is a different kind of appointment. At the Mandarin Gallery clinic, a consultation is built around two things: the goal, and the time to reach it. Time with the practitioner matters twice over. The first question a man asks is usually the safe one he rehearsed, often about cholesterol. The question that actually brought him in surfaces once he trusts the doctor and sees there is time for the answer. Most health systems never hear the second question.

The consultation also builds structure for what follows. Doctor and patient agree on what is being monitored, the patient’s baseline, and what happens at the next check. Patients who leave with that structure keep the habit, the clinic finds. Prevention, in this model, is a series of future decisions set up in advance.

The approach speaks to a wider conversation in Singapore about healthspan, healthy years rather than simply years. Healthspan is not bought in a single transaction, according to the clinic. It is built through understanding one’s health numbers, what they mean in context, and catching quiet changes early, when the response can still be small. That requires a practitioner who knows a patient’s goals and history, not a panel that knows neither.

“The men who do best in preventive health are not the ones who bought the biggest test package on day one,” Dr Ng said. “They are the ones who left with their questions answered, a goal defined, and a reason to return. Everything after that is easy.”

The clinic’s view is that men’s health services more broadly would benefit from the same shift: fewer standardised packages, more appointments and relationships worth keeping.

Hisential Clinics Singapore provides doctor-led health screening and men’s health services at Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road. Interviews with Dr Julian Ng, Group Medical Director, can be arranged on request.

Hashtag: #MensHealth #HealthScreening #Movember

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Hisential Clinics Singapore

Hisential Clinics Singapore offers doctor-led health screening and men’s health services at Mandarin Gallery, Orchard Road. More information: https://hisential.sg/health-screening