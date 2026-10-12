HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo Set to Illuminate this October

Showcasing Smart Lighting, Innovative Display Technologies and Outdoor Lighting Solutions that Shape the Future of Smart and Sustainable Lighting

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 28th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 11th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will be held in late October. The Autumn Lighting Fair will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 27 to 30 October, while the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo from 26 to 29 October.

Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)

Renowned as two of the world’s premier lighting trade fairs, this year’s twin lighting fairs will be held under the theme “Beyond Illumination“. Bringing together some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, the fairs will showcase a diverse range of innovative lighting products and solutions that blend smart connectivity, healthy living, immersive spatial experiences and sustainability.

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Share your bright moments at the twin Autumn Lighting Fairs with #HKLIGHTINGFAIR and @HKTDCLIFESTYLE, and capture your shot at the AI immersive photo experience next to booth GH-D02 , Hall of Connected Lighting.

Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) – HKCEC

A highlight zone of the Autumn Lighting Fair, the Hall of Connected Lighting makes a return this year with a line-up of some 70 leading global brands, including local brands Dimon and Viliya; Inventronics and TUYA from Chinese Mainland, as well as international names such as Viso Systems from Denmark; Casambi from Finland; and Signify from the Netherlands, etc. The zone will also feature global major industry alliances, including the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the DALI Alliance, the SILA-EMN Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium, alongside KNX, the global standard for smart building and home automation, which will make its debut at the fair.

Exhibitors will showcase an array of award-winning designs, design aesthetics and lighting solutions featured in landmark projects. Combined with diverse themed scenarios and immersive lighting installations, visitors will gain first-hand experience of the latest smart lighting products and solutions.

Leading lighting brand Signify will collaborate with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to present a racing simulator experience that extends the excitement of motorsport beyond the screen into a physical environment through innovative lighting technologies. Two professional racing simulators will allow visitors to experience the thrill of high-speed driving and sharp cornering in a highly immersive setting. Also, Philips Sky professional lighting solutions will be showcased, featuring the light formula, VitaUp and BioUp technologies. VitaUp uses low-dose UVB light to mimic natural sunlight and support natural vitamin D production, while BioUp adjusts lighting to the body’s circadian rhythm, delivering a healthier and more comfortable indoor lighting experience.

Expanding the event’s product scope, the Autumn Lighting Fair will launch the new LED Display Solution Zone to foster the development of a commercial LED display ecosystem. The zone will feature LED video walls, commercial displays, transparent and flexible LED panels, immersive audio-visual systems and integrated display solutions, covering applications ranging from retail environments and corporate presentations to exhibitions, virtual production and major commercial projects.

First-time exhibitor Ledman Hong Kong will present the QS Series IceScreen LED Display, which was deployed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Featuring large-scale 8K display technology, the solution delivers highly realistic and impactful visual experiences. The company will also introduce the LEDHUB Smart Conference Solution, which integrates large-format display, video conferencing and collaboration functions into a single platform. Winner of the 2025 TITAN Innovation Awards Gold Award, the solution has been adopted by leading institutions including The University of Hong Kong, the University of Warwick and Fudan University.

Another fair spotlight, the Hall of Aurora, will feature some 500 renowned brands, presenting lighting fixtures and products that blend creativity, design aesthetics, and superior craftsmanship. Exhibitors include local pioneers Prosperity Group and Profiled Group, major players from Chinese Mainland such as Eaglerise, FSL, LEEDARSON and OPPLE, as well as international brands like Lival from Finland, Cupower from Germany, and Beghelli from Italy.

Hong Kong exhibitor Sunricher will present the award-winning Desktop Wizard, a portable smart home controller that offers a flexible and space-saving alternative to conventional remote controls and fixed wall switches. Featuring modular buttons and multiple control modes, it delivers an intuitive, user-friendly experience tailored to diverse needs. The product has earned international recognition, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award and German Design Award.

Another highlighted zone, the Residential Lighting, will showcase an array of functional and decorative household lighting products. Chinese Mainland exhibitor Yndlux Lighting will display its self-developed 5272 modular linear light, combining a flexible modular design and intelligent controls to meet diverse lighting and interior design needs.

Other zones include:

The Commercial Lighting zone will showcase a wide range of commercial lighting products designed to meet the diverse needs of buyers across various industries, addressing the distinct lighting needs of retail, office, and other commercial spaces;

zone will showcase a wide range of commercial lighting products designed to meet the diverse needs of buyers across various industries, addressing the distinct lighting needs of retail, office, and other commercial spaces; The LED Essentials zone will feature a diverse collection of lighting accessories and components;

zone will feature a diverse collection of lighting accessories and components; The LED Lighting zone will display a diverse range of LED light sources, including LED tube, panel light, bulb etc., providing the fundamentals for energy-efficient solutions;

zone will display a diverse range of LED light sources, including LED tube, panel light, bulb etc., providing the fundamentals for energy-efficient solutions; The Testing, Certification & Inspection zone with companies providing professional light quality testing and certification services;

zone with companies providing professional light quality testing and certification services; The Trade Service & Publications zone with companies offering market intelligence, industry publications, as well as business support services for the lighting industry.

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo – Hall 6, 8 @AsiaWorld-Expo)

The Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will be held from 26 to 29 October at AsiaWorld-Expo, showcasing a comprehensive range of outdoor, commercial and industrial lighting products and solutions to drive smart city development. The expo will feature three thematic zones, including: the Smart Pole and Solution zone will showcase technologies and integrated solutions to optimise energy efficiency, improve urban management and elevate the quality of life for city residents; the Landscape and Architectural Lighting zone will present advanced lighting solutions that enrich urban ambience while enhancing safety, functionality and aesthetic appeal across public and commercial spaces; the Outdoor, Industrial and Technical Lighting zone will feature a wide spectrum of professional-grade lighting products designed for outdoor environments, industrial applications and technical settings such as warehouses, factories and infrastructure projects.

The expo will present newly introduced photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions to help cities enhance energy efficiency, alongside lighting applications for smart city development, industrial environments, professional settings, landscape projects and architectural illumination. Among the highlights, Lansine Intelligent (Zhongshan) will present t he LX‑LC01 energy storage power station and foldable solar panel series, providing green power solutions specially designed for off‑grid applications, outdoor camping, emergency backup power, as well as small‑scale and residential energy storage.

A Rich Programme to Stay Ahead of Innovative High-End Design and the Latest Market Trends

The twin lighting fairs will collaborate with prestigious international lighting organisations to feature a series of thematic seminars, product launches and networking events. The Innovative Lighting Design Forum will take place on 27 October at the HKCEC under the theme “Treasures of Light: Artistic Brilliance Beyond Exhibitions“. Award-winning lighting designers renowned for their work on museums, exhibitions and art galleries will share the latest market trends through case studies. Featured speakers include Dr Yan Liu, Design Director, China at AT Design & Consulting Co. Ltd., who has contributed to the lighting design of the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Palace Museum in Beijing; Adam Meredith, Lighting Designer at MEGS Lighting from Australia, who led the lighting design projects for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and M+ in Hong Kong; and Omar Elkerm, Lighting Design Manager (Africa) at Signify, who led the lighting design for several major pyramid illumination projects in Egypt.

Following this forum is “Award-Winning Illumination: Highlights from the IES Illumination Awards“, a new event co-organised with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES). Winners of one of the industry’s highest honours—the “IES Illumination Awards”—will analyse the artistic and technological developments in different lighting design categories. Featured speakers include Hiroyasu Shoji, Representative and Lighting Designer at Lightdesign Inc., who led the lighting design for the Grand Ring at Expo 2025 Osaka, and Kelly Jones, Principal at Lighting Design Alliance, a Salas O’Brien Company, whose portfolio includes numerous projects for Disney and Universal Studios.

Another debut event, “Circularity in Lighting Design“, will be co-organised with Women in Lighting (WIL) on 28 October. Influential female designers, including Sophie O’Rourke, Principal Lighting Designer at AECOM and Co-Founding Member of the Green Light Alliance, who is working on the ongoing Gilston Park Estate project, a new mixed-use community ; Pavlina Akritas, Founder of Akritas Lighting Design, known for her work on lighting projects for some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands; Yah Li Toh, Founder and Principal of Light Collab, who designed the lighting for the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; Jinkie de Jesus, Founder of Light Plan Inc., who led the lighting design of Mactan-Cebu International Airport and some of Manila’s most prestigious hotels; and Kael Gillam, Principal Lighting Designer at Buro Happold, who designed the lighting f or Bromley Old Town Hall, will discuss relevant topics in detail.

Another key event, the Connected Lighting Forum, co-organised with the Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association (SILA), will be held under the theme “Healing Light for the Future: Illuminating Emotional Well-being“, exploring the development of intelligent and human-centric lighting technologies for psychological wellness and sharing case studies on light healing and therapy.

In addition, numerous exhibitor and buyer activities will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo, including a seminar titled “Smart Tech Integration in Outdoor Lighting” on 27 October , which will bring together experts from the Alliance of Smart Pole Industry and another industry organisation to examine how AI is driving the next generation of smart pole applications.

Providing B uyers with a Seamless S ourcing J ourney

The events will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enhanced by the Click2Match online smart business matching platform, which will be available from 19 October to 6 November. Additionally, the Scan2Match feature in the HKTDC Marketplace App will be accessible onsite for buyers to scan dedicated QR codes from exhibitors to:

Bookmark favorite booths and products

Instantly access detailed product information

View interactive electronic floor plans

Continue conversations with exhibitors after the fair

The seamless experience ensures a smoother, more connected sourcing journey—before, during, and after the fair.

Fair websites Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): hktdc.com/event/hklightingfairae/en

hktdc.com/event/hkotlexpo/en Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: Buyer Registration Link

Hashtag: #HKTDC #HKLIGHTINGFAIR

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