Hong Kong regulator widens crackdown on IPO manipulation

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has intensified its crackdown on suspected initial public offering manipulation, restricting billions of dollars in assets and warning investment banks against undisclosed arrangements that could artificially inflate demand for new listings.

The regulator on Tuesday imposed restrictions covering approximately HK$4.7 billion ($599 million) in assets held through 31 brokerages, while suspending trading in Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co over concerns that its share offering may have been rigged.

The enforcement action targets two suspected syndicates linked to three listings. Investigators are examining arrangements allegedly designed to create misleading impressions of investor demand and potentially divert proceeds from companies entering the stock market.

The SFC simultaneously issued detailed guidance identifying warning signs, including substantial loans to investors, undisclosed agreements, unusual last-minute subscriptions and concentrated share allocations involving parties connected to listing applicants.

Julia Leung, the commission’s chief executive officer, warned that financial intermediaries must challenge suspicious transactions rather than accept explanations that fail to withstand scrutiny.

The regulator said most market participants complied with applicable rules but stressed that misconduct by a minority could undermine confidence in Hong Kong’s capital markets.

The largest restriction concerns assets worth approximately HK$4.4 billion held through six brokerages and linked to suspected activities surrounding the listings of Baicha and Cloudbreak Pharma.

A separate restriction covers approximately HK$285 million associated with the listing of Tianju Dihe (Suzhou) Technology, involving accounts maintained through 29 brokerages.

Some brokerages received notices covering more than one investigation. The commission emphasised that the brokers themselves were not investigation targets and that restrictions did not affect their other clients.

Michael Duignan, the SFC’s executive director of enforcement, said the measures had significantly disrupted two suspected syndicates potentially involved in IPO manipulation.

The commission has not established criminal wrongdoing in the cases, and investigations remain under way.

Among the practices attracting scrutiny are substantial payments, loans or investments made by newly listed companies to investors or related parties shortly after prospectuses are finalised.

Such transactions can raise questions about whether investors genuinely committed their own capital or received financial support linked to their participation.

The regulator expects sponsoring banks to ensure that prospectuses disclose material financial developments and provide investors with complete, accurate information.

Another warning concerns investors whose subscription commitments appear connected to business cooperation, investment agreements or continuing commercial relationships with company executives.

Bankers have been instructed to investigate unusual orders and determine whether apparent independent investors have undisclosed relationships with issuers.

The commission also identified excessive involvement by listing applicants in selecting investors or directing share allocations as potentially suspicious.

Particular attention should be paid when allocations depart from agreed marketing strategies or favour investors who opened brokerage accounts shortly before an offering.

Large subscription orders submitted immediately before bookbuilding closes represent another warning, especially when their size appears inconsistent with an investor’s financial resources.

The watchdog highlighted arrangements involving derivatives or guaranteed returns that conceal the identities of investors ultimately benefiting from allocated shares.

Multiple accounts controlled by a single party can similarly disguise concentrated ownership and create an exaggerated impression of broad market participation.

Undisclosed commitments negotiated before an IPO are another concern, particularly where companies maintain offering sizes and timetables despite insufficient genuine investor demand.

The commission warned that questionable arrangements could extend beyond flotation dates into trading activities intended to support share prices, maintain market capitalisation or generate artificial turnover.

Such practices could involve concentrated holdings among designated investors and undisclosed understandings governing subsequent transactions.

The intervention comes during a strong year for Hong Kong fundraising, supported by listings from mainland Chinese technology companies, including businesses associated with artificial intelligence.

Regulatory concerns have also extended to the quality of listing applications. The SFC disclosed that 65 applications had been suspended during the first nine months of 2026 because of deficiencies in sponsors’ work.

Hong Kong authorities have been tightening scrutiny of disclosure standards and the resources investment banks devote to preparing flotation documents.

The shorter interval between IPO pricing and trading has added pressure on banks to verify investor identities and investigate questionable orders before allocations are completed.

The SFC nevertheless expects intermediaries to undertake reasonable verification procedures and reject subscriptions that fail regulatory requirements.

The commission has separately proposed stronger enforcement mechanisms targeting corporate misconduct, including additional measures addressing problematic listing transactions.

Baicha, whose trading was suspended on October 13, raised approximately $330 million through its April 2024 flotation. Its shares fell 27 per cent on their trading debut.