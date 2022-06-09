Hong Kong World Milk Day x Feeding Hong Kong launch the first “Milk Bank” Programme in Hong Kong

Targets to provide more than 48 tonnes of consumable dairy products to 4,000 grass-roots families

Aims to promote importance of dairy and healthy lifestyle among the underprivileged

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 June 2022 – Royal FrieslandCampina (“FrieslandCampina”), which has 150 years of expertise in dairy production, has celebrated World Milk Day in Hong Kong since 2013. FrieslandCampina has always been committed to its core mission of “Nourishing by Nature” to promote the importance of dairy and moderate exercise for a healthy lifestyle. This year, Hong Kong World Milk Day focuses on the important role of dairy products through all life stages and introduces a new corporate social responsibility initiative by launching the first “Milk Bank” programme in Hong Kong with Feeding Hong Kong.

Mr. Kai de Klerk, Finance Director of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) (middle), Ms. Tracy Fung, Marketing & Sales Director of FrieslandCampina Food & Beverage (Hong Kong) (right), together with Mr. Edmond Leung, Project Director of Feeding Hong Kong (left) celebrate the establishment of Hong Kong’s first Milk Bank programme.

Launching Hong Kong’s First “Milk Bank” Programme

In collaboration with Feeding Hong Kong, Hong Kong World Milk Day announced today the launch of Hong Kong’s first “Milk Bank” programme, which is dedicated to addressing concerns about the dairy needs of the underprivileged.

Under the programme, dairy products will be supplied regularly to Feeding Hong Kong, promoting the importance of dairy and a healthy lifestyle among the underprivileged. The programme targets to provide at least 48 tonnes of consumable dairy products to 4,000 families.

Mr. Kai de Klerk, Finance Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, said, “As part of our sustainability programme “Nourishing a Better Planet“, the Milk Bank programme aims to provide better nutrition to the local community. We believe all people at different ages and income groups should enjoy healthy and nutritious dairy products. We hope the establishment of the Milk Bank programme can support the nutrition needs of the underprivileged and contribute to their well-being.”

Mr. Edmond Leung, Project Director of Feeding Hong Kong, said, “We are pleased to be the sole NGO partner to establish the Milk Bank programme with Hong Kong World Milk Day, providing nutritious dairy products to grass-roots families. Through the support by FrieslandCampina to Feeding Hong Kong, we are empowered to help the community to establish a healthier lifestyle and more balanced diet.”

City-wide Donation Initiative with Rope Skipping Engagement Activity

Hong Kong World Milk Day 2022 continues to promote “Drink Move Be Strong” which encourages the public to practise the “2 + 60” concept with the healthy habit of enjoying 2 servings of milk[1] and doing 60 minutes of exercise[2] every day.

To celebrate FrieslandCampina’s 150 years from “grass-to-glass”, Hong Kong World Milk Day has partnered with the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club to organise the “150 Rope Skipping Challenge”. Participants can win a prize while contributing to the size of the first batch of dairy donations for the “Milk Bank” programme.

The challenge will take place in mid-June and allow parents and children to learn simple rope skipping skills by watching demonstration videos on the official Facebook page of “World Milk Day HK”. Hong Kong World Milk Day will donate six packs of dairy products via “Milk Bank” for every successful attempt of the “150 Rope Skipping Challenge”[3]. The activity aims to encourage families to help the disadvantaged while having a healthy lifestyle under the “2 + 60” and “Drink Move Be Strong” concepts.

Employees Act as “Milk Runners” to Raise Awareness of Food Demand in Hong Kong

In response to the “Milk Bank” programme, FrieslandCampina’s employees acted as “Milk Runners” and participated in the “Bread Runner” volunteering activity organised by Feeding Hong Kong in May. The team successfully collected surplus bread from different merchants that was distributed to families in need along with BLACK & WHITE® and DUTCH LADY® dairy products donated by FrieslandCampina. FrieslandCampina hopes to promote the importance of cherishing food and helping the others in the community.

[1] The Hong Kong Department of Health recommends that children and teenagers aged 2 to 17 should have two servings of milk and alternatives (“milk”) daily, while adults and elderly should have one to two servings of milk daily. One serving of milk and alternatives is equivalent to 1 cup (240ml) of low-fat milk, 1 pot (150ml) of low-fat plain yogurt, and 2 slices of low-fat cheese. [2] The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests children and youth aged 5-17 should accumulate at least 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity every day, youth aged 18 and above should do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity. [3] More details will be announced on the official Facebook page of “World Milk Day HK”

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Royal FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. With an annual turnover of 11.5 billion euro in 2021, FrieslandCampina is among the largest dairy companies in the world. FrieslandCampina produces and sells consumer products, such as dairy-based beverages, infant nutrition, cheese and desserts, in a large number of European, Asian and African countries through its own subsidiaries. Apart from this, dairy products are globally exported from the Netherlands to more than 100 countries. Products are also supplied to professional customers, including cream and butter products to bakeries and catering businesses. FrieslandCampina sells ingredients and semi-finished products for producers of infant nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector all over the world. FrieslandCampina has locations in 32 countries with almost 23,000 employees. The company has its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four market-oriented business groups, being Food & Beverage, Specialised Nutrition, Trading and Ingredients. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., which has almost 15,700 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. For more information, please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

Feeding Hong Kong

Feeding Hong Kong is a Hong Kong registered charity with a mission to fight hunger in the city and reduce the amount of quality food being sent to our landfills. Each day, we collect high quality food that would otherwise be thrown away, sort and store it, and then redistribute it to a network of welfare organisations, who in turn feed thousands of people in need. Feeding Hong Kong also works to raise awareness about poverty and food insecurity in Hong Kong and promote healthy eating and nutritional education to the most vulnerable groups in our community. We are an accredited member of the Global Food Bank Network, an international organisation dedicated to creating and strengthening food banks and national food bank networks.

For further information please visit: feedinghk.org

#RoyalFrieslandCampina