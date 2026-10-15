Houthi missile fragments injure expatriate in Riyadh

An Arab expatriate was injured when debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile struck a residential property and vehicle in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence confirmed that Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia on October 14. Fragments subsequently fell in a residential area, causing limited material damage to a house and a vehicle.

An official spokesperson said emergency personnel responded to the incident and the relevant authorities implemented established procedures for handling falling missile debris. The injured resident’s nationality, identity and medical condition were not disclosed.

The incident followed another interception over Riyadh involving two cruise missiles, whose fragments injured four people and damaged approximately 15 residential properties on Tuesday. Civil Defence said the casualties included two women, a man and a child.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major-General Turki Al-Maliki separately confirmed Wednesday’s interception of a ballistic missile directed towards the capital. The coalition has been responding to successive missile and drone launches amid escalating hostilities with the Houthis.

Saudi authorities issued warnings through the national early warning platform covering Riyadh and Al-Kharj governorate during Wednesday’s security developments. Civil Defence subsequently announced that the immediate danger had passed.

The warnings formed part of emergency arrangements intended to alert residents to aerial threats and enable protective measures while defence systems responded to incoming projectiles.

The authorities did not identify the neighbourhood where Wednesday’s fragments landed or specify the extent of damage to the affected house and vehicle beyond describing it as limited.

No additional casualties were announced in connection with the incident. Officials also did not disclose the missile’s intended target or provide technical details about the interception.

Wednesday’s developments came as Houthi forces continued launching attacks against Saudi infrastructure, including airports and energy installations, amid renewed fighting involving the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for operations targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran, a refinery in Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport. The Saudi authorities have confirmed several interceptions and attacks but have not independently substantiated every target claimed by the group.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy confirmed that an administrative building within Aramco’s Dhahran compound was struck, causing a limited fire. The ministry reported no casualties from that incident.

The attack on the energy facility added to security concerns following missile strikes against King Khalid International Airport, where casualties and disruption to aviation operations have been reported.

Saudi authorities have intensified emergency responses following the attacks, which have affected residential neighbourhoods as well as strategically important infrastructure.

The missile interceptions have demonstrated that destroying incoming projectiles does not eliminate the possibility of injuries on the ground. Falling fragments can still damage buildings and vehicles, even when the original missile fails to reach its intended destination.

Civil Defence has consequently faced repeated incidents involving debris scattered across populated areas, requiring emergency responses separate from the military interception operations.

The renewed confrontation has followed the breakdown of a ceasefire arrangement in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia supports the internationally recognised government against Houthi forces controlling the capital, Sanaa, and other territory.

The Houthis have described their attacks on Saudi targets as retaliation for coalition military operations against areas under their control. Saudi Arabia maintains that its military actions are directed against threats originating from Yemen.

The escalation has also prompted diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting, with Oman and other governments pursuing contacts intended to reduce hostilities. No comprehensive agreement ending the current confrontation has been announced.

The attacks have complicated civilian security arrangements across the Saudi capital, where missile warnings and interceptions have coincided with damage to homes and disruption around major transport facilities.

Tuesday’s incident involving two cruise missiles was particularly significant because fragments affected multiple residential buildings rather than a single property. The four injuries were separately recorded from the casualty reported following Wednesday’s ballistic missile interception.

The distinction between the two incidents is important for establishing the number of people affected and the different types of projectiles intercepted during successive attacks.

Civil Defence statements have identified the Houthis as responsible for launching the missiles involved in both incidents. The agency has confined its publicly disclosed damage assessments to the affected properties and casualties.

For Wednesday’s incident, the directorate confirmed that its personnel had dealt with the falling fragments under approved emergency protocols, without announcing further details about the damaged property or the injured expatriate.